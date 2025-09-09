Study Reveals Risks Of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases; 1.3 Billion Projected To Be Affected By 2050 Globally

A new global study about diabetes care has revealed that nearly half of adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed, which puts them at higher risk of long-term health problems. Published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, the research was conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

The study found that in 2023, 44% of people aged 15 and older living with diabetes did not know they had the condition. Young adults had the highest rates of underdiagnosis (only 26% diagnosed in 2023), being more vulnerable to the risk of long-term health complications.

Among those diagnosed, 91% were receiving some type of medication. However, only 42% had their blood sugar levels under control. Overall, just 21% of all people with diabetes were managing the condition effectively worldwide. The data for this study were collected from 204 countries between 2000 and 2023.