Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Hits Double Century In Four Days
In a post on X, Taran Adarsh claimed 'Stree 2' raked in Rs 200 crore net box office collection in just four days. He termed it a historic feat for a mid-sized film.

19 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/<a href="https://x.com/TripathiiPankaj">@TripathiiPankaj</a></p></div>
Source: X/@TripathiiPankaj

'Stree 2' featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao has hit double century within just four days of its release, according to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

The first edition of the film was released in 2018. Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, 'Stree' was one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films of that year.

"#Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences," the post read.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Day 4

  • Wednesday, August 14 previews: Rs 9.40 crore

  • Thursday, August 15: Rs 55.40 crore

  • Friday, August 16: Rs 35.30 crore

  • Saturday, August 17: Rs 45.70 crore

  • Sunday, August 18: Rs 58.20 crore

  • Total: Rs 204 crore

The Amar Kaushik-directorial was released in theatres across the country on August 15. According to a PTI report, the movie earned Rs 76.5 crore gross on its opening day.

The horror-comedy is based in the small town of Chanderi. In the sequel, the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

The 'Stree' franchise is part of Vijan's horror comedy universe that also includes titles like 'Bhediya' and 'Munjya'

'Stree 2' clashed with the Akshay-Kumar starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham starrer ‘Vedaa’. 'Khel Khel Mein' is said to have earned close to Rs 13 crore, according to a Sacnilk report.

(With PTI inputs)

