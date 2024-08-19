Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Hits Double Century In Four Days

The first edition of the film was released in 2018. Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, 'Stree' was one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films of that year.

In a post on X, Taran Adarsh claimed 'Stree 2' raked in Rs 200 crore net box office collection in just four days. He termed it a historic feat for a mid-sized film.

"#Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences," the post read.