Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Release Date And Time In India, Episode Count, Runtime, Where To Watch
Netflix is preparing to launch Season 5, Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things', featuring three more episodes, during the Christmas holiday.
Following the massive success of the first volume of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Netflix is preparing to drop Volume 2 of the popular sci-fi series this Christmas holiday season.
In November, Netflix finally brought 'Stranger Things' back to Hawkins after a long wait. Now, the OTT giant is preparing to launch Season 5, Volume 2 on Christmas Day. However, the final episode of the web series is scheduled to release on New Year’s Eve.
Season 5 brings the whole group back to Hawkins. Antagonist Vecna, also known as Henry Creel, is still alive and dangerous. Hawkins has been locked down by the US military following the conclusion of Season 4, in which Vecna's massive ‘Upside Down’ rifts have torn open the town. The soldiers are searching everywhere for Eleven, while she is hiding and training with Hopper and Joyce.
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2: Release Date And Time In India
'Stranger Things' Season 5 has eight episodes split into three parts. Volume 1, with the first four episodes, premiered on Nov. 26.
Volume 2, with three more episodes, will drop on Netflix on Dec. 25, in the United States. The final episode of the series will drop on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, wrapping up the story in Hawkins.
Each volume of the new season is scheduled to be released at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT, according to Netflix. This means fans in India will be able to watch the show the next day at 6:30 a.m.
Once the three new episodes of Volume 2 drop on Netflix on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, Indian fans will be able to watch them on Dec. 26 at 6:30 a.m.
Everything we have ever assumed about the upside down has been dead wrong.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 15, 2025
Watch Stranger Things 5: Volume 2, out 26 December at 6:30 AM IST, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/54YDmIWvKA
Season 5 Volume 2: Episode Count And Runtime
Netflix has confirmed that Season 5’s second volume will arrive on Dec. 25. It continues the story and builds up to the series finale, which will conclude the epic events in Hawkins on Dec. 31.
The three episodes in 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Volume 2, have a run time of about three and a half hours in total. Episode 5, 'Shock Jock', is one hour and eight minutes. Episode 6, 'Escape From Camazotz', is one hour and 15 minutes, while Episode 7, 'The Bridge', is one hour and six minutes.
Show co-creator Ross Duffer also earlier shared a social media update about the series finale. He has revealed that 'Stranger Things: The Finale — The Rightside Up' will now run for two hours and eight minutes.
Fans can stream all episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, including Volumes 1 and 2, on Netflix.