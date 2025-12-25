Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Release Date And Time In India, Episode Count, Runtime, Where To Watch

Following the massive success of the first volume of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Netflix is preparing to drop Volume 2 of the popular sci-fi series this Christmas holiday season.

In November, Netflix finally brought 'Stranger Things' back to Hawkins after a long wait. Now, the OTT giant is preparing to launch Season 5, Volume 2 on Christmas Day. However, the final episode of the web series is scheduled to release on New Year’s Eve.

Season 5 brings the whole group back to Hawkins. Antagonist Vecna, also known as Henry Creel, is still alive and dangerous. Hawkins has been locked down by the US military following the conclusion of Season 4, in which Vecna's massive ‘Upside Down’ rifts have torn open the town. The soldiers are searching everywhere for Eleven, while she is hiding and training with Hopper and Joyce.