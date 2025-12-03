Stranger Things 5 Smashes Records: Netflix's Biggest-Ever English Series Debut With 60 Million Views

Stranger Things Season 5 has shattered Netflix premiere records. In its first five days, the series amassed 59.6 million views, becoming the OTT platform’s most-watched English-language show in the debut week.

Soon after its release, fans worldwide rushed to watch the finale of the popular sci-fi series. A lot of anticipation had been building up over the conclusion of the much-loved show.

With massive viewership, Stranger Things Season 5 is now Netflix’s third biggest debut overall, behind Seasons 2 and 3 of the Korean hit Squid Game. "The new season made it into the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked and reached No. 1 in 90 of them," Netflix announced in a blog post.

Compared to Season 4, the new edition of the show saw a significant jump in viewership. The fourth season opened to 287 million hours watched in 2022, which is around 22 million views, according to The Guardian. However, Season 5 counts five days of viewing, while Season 4 counts only three.