'Stranded For Hours': Mohammed Siraj Criticises Air India Express After Guwahati-Hyderabad Flight Delay

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has called out Air India Express on social media after his Guwahati-Hyderabad flight was delayed by several hours without what he described as basic communication from the airline.

In a strongly worded post on X at 11.33 p.m. on Nov. 26, Siraj said his flight, IX 2884, was originally scheduled to depart at 7.25 p.m., but the airline “gave no communication” about the delay despite passengers repeatedly seeking updates. According to him, the situation became increasingly frustrating as the hours passed with little clarity from the carrier.

Siraj wrote that the airline had “just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning,” adding that a four-hour delay without adequate information had “left us stranded.” He described it as “the worst airline experience” he had encountered.

The cricketer went on to express his disappointment, saying this was a “basic ask by every passenger” and urged others to be cautious when booking with the airline. “I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand,” he added, tagging the carrier in his post.