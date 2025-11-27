'Stranded For Hours': Mohammed Siraj Criticises Air India Express After Guwahati-Hyderabad Flight Delay
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has criticised Air India Express, alleging that passengers were left without any update about the flight during a long delay.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has called out Air India Express on social media after his Guwahati-Hyderabad flight was delayed by several hours without what he described as basic communication from the airline.
In a strongly worded post on X at 11.33 p.m. on Nov. 26, Siraj said his flight, IX 2884, was originally scheduled to depart at 7.25 p.m., but the airline “gave no communication” about the delay despite passengers repeatedly seeking updates. According to him, the situation became increasingly frustrating as the hours passed with little clarity from the carrier.
Siraj wrote that the airline had “just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning,” adding that a four-hour delay without adequate information had “left us stranded.” He described it as “the worst airline experience” he had encountered.
The cricketer went on to express his disappointment, saying this was a “basic ask by every passenger” and urged others to be cautious when booking with the airline. “I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand,” he added, tagging the carrier in his post.
Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating
Responding to Siraj, Air India Express apologised for the inconvenience and explained that the flight had been cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons.” The airline stated that its team at the airport was “actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements.”
“We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support,” the airline added.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult
Mohammed Siraj faced the airport trouble shortly after India suffered a humiliating loss in the second Test to South Africa in Guwahati, Assam. The visitors won by 408 runs, marking India’s heaviest loss by runs in its Test history. Siraj contributed with the ball in the first innings, claiming two wickets for 105 runs, but his impact in the second innings was limited, delivering just five overs without success.
The win also sealed a 2-0 series sweep for South Africa, their first Test series victory in India in 25 years. It added to the growing scrutiny over India’s recent slump, which included a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand last year at home.