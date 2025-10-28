Business NewsTrending'Still Recovering From Diwali Expenses': Netizens React To Zerodha Allowing Investment In US Stocks
Nithin Kamath said the platform is working on the feature and expects to introduce it within the next quarter.

28 Oct 2025, 04:47 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kamath confirmed the news during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. (Photo: Instagram/@<a href="https://www.instagram.com/nithinkamath/#">nithinkamath</a>)</p></div>
Kamath confirmed the news during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. (Photo: Instagram/@nithinkamath)
Capital market company Zerodha is set to allow its users to invest directly in US-listed companies by early 2026, CEO Nithin Kamath has announced. Kamath said the platform is working on the feature and expects to introduce it within the next quarter. The rollout will begin with access to US equities.

CTO Kailash Nadh said that regulatory clarity via GIFT City has led to this and that Zerodha is building an easy-to-use system for cross-border investing.

After Kamath confirmed the news during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, social media was quick to react. A user wrote on X, “99% traders were losing money in Indian Markets. Now thanks to Zerodha, they can start losing money in US markets as well.”

Investing In US Stocks: Zerodha To Allow Trading From 2026 — Check Details
Another wrote, “Now Indians will be able to buy US penny stocks also.”

“Zerodha: “You can now invest in US stocks! Me: Bruh, I’m still recovering from Diwali expenses. Give me some breakout,” a post read.

“Zerodha first destroyed new investors' wealth by promoting FNO. Now they are introducing US Stocks to finish investors completely,” read a post.

Someone said, “You can now lose money in stocks both during the day and at night. Thank you, Zerodha.”

GIFT City is being used as the regulatory gateway for this offering. It is treated as an international financial services zone under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and provides a framework for cross-border investment services.

Previously, Zerodha flagged regulatory remittance challenges and the need to partner with a US broker as the main obstacles. In 2020, Nithin Kamath indicated plans to offer US stocks, but progress was stalled, among other reasons, by the pandemic and regulatory complexity.

