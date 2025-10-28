'Still Recovering From Diwali Expenses': Netizens React To Zerodha Allowing Investment In US Stocks

Capital market company Zerodha is set to allow its users to invest directly in US-listed companies by early 2026, CEO Nithin Kamath has announced. Kamath said the platform is working on the feature and expects to introduce it within the next quarter. The rollout will begin with access to US equities.

CTO Kailash Nadh said that regulatory clarity via GIFT City has led to this and that Zerodha is building an easy-to-use system for cross-border investing.

After Kamath confirmed the news during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, social media was quick to react. A user wrote on X, “99% traders were losing money in Indian Markets. Now thanks to Zerodha, they can start losing money in US markets as well.”