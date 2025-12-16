Statue Of Liberty Replica Crashes To Ground In Brazil Amid Strong Winds | Watch Video

Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata confirmed the incident in an online statement.

Crucially, fast-acting passersby and store employees moved nearby cars in the nick of time before the structure let loose, hence there were no injuries or damage to property. No arrests or fines were reported.

Havan, a Brazilian retail chain known for its oversized Americana-themed replicas at dozens of locations, installed the statue to evoke U.S. cultural icons and attract shoppers.

Company founder Luciano Hang, a prominent businessman and supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has faced criticism in the past for such displays, which some view as kitschy imports.

The National System of Protection and Civil Defense, Brazil issued a weather advisory. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the advisory stated, "Between today and tomorrow (Dec. 16), thunderstorms are forecast in southern Brazil and in areas of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo. Special attention to the central-north of Rio Grande do Sul, central-west of Santa Catarina and Paraná, southwestern São Paulo, and central-south of Mato Grosso do Sul. Heavy rain in a short period, gusts above 80 km/h, thunder, and hail are expected."

"A channel of moisture keeps showers from the Northern Region to the eastern part of the Southeastern Region, especially in metropolitan and mountainous areas, which may be locally heavy and accompanied by lightning strikes. This condition persists until tomorrow (Dec. 16). Pay attention to the Vale do Paraíba (São Paulo), southern Minas Gerais, and coastal lowlands of Rio de Janeiro, due to recent rainfall accumulations," it added.