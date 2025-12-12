Star Wars Announces New Old-Republic Era Game At Game Awards 2025 - Check Trailer

The Game Awards 2025 has served as a ray of hope of Star Wars fans yearning for a KOTOR-esque game, as Lucasfilm premiered the trailer of Fate Of The Old Republic (FOTOR).

FOTOR is a single-player role-playing game (RPG) and a spiritual successor to 2003's Knights Of The Old Republic (KOTOR). What's more interesting is that the game will be developed by KOTOR-maker Casey Hudson and his new game studio.

Hudson, who is also the brains behind the Mass Effect games, will be partnering with Lucasfilm to launch the new game.

The trailer was revealed during the Game Awards 2025, featuring a force user shifting through different planets. At the end of the scene, the protagonist brings out a blue lightsaber.

However, no release date was unveiled for FOTOR, which likely means that the game won't be launched in the near future.

In an interview with Star Wars media group, GM of Lucasfilm Games Douglas Reilly confirmed FOTOR is not a direct successor to KOTOR.

“It is being built by people who helped shape that legacy,” Reilly said. “Throughout my two decades of working on Star Wars games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic, I have been fortunate to see firsthand just how much these stories mean to our fans."

As per the Star Wars website, gamers can step into the role of a force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth at the end of the Old Republic.

This will be an interesting prospect for Star Wars fans, as it could mean references to Darth Revan or Meetra Surik, first for modern Star Wars games.

Earlier this year, Star Wars games were in high demand, as Battlefront 2 started trending on Steam, even leading to calls for EA Sports to develop Battlefront 3, something that remains a distant reality at the moment.