SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment: Last Day To Apply For 509 Posts
Today, October 20, is the last day to apply for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025. The recruitment is being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ssc.gov.in. The payment of application/exam fee can be done till October 21.
The correction window for application forms will open from October 27 to 29, 2025.
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2025 will be held in a computer-based format in December 2025 or January 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 509 Head Constable (Ministerial) vacancies, of which 341 are for Male candidates and 168 for Female candidates.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 25 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
The candidates should be Class 12 or 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post. More details in the notification below:
Candidates are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from fee payment.
Steps to apply for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment:
Visit the official website
On the homepage, go to “Apply” tab
Register yourself and fill the form
Pay the fee and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference