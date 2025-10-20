SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment: Last Day To Apply For 509 Posts

Today, October 20, is the last day to apply for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025. The recruitment is being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ssc.gov.in. The payment of application/exam fee can be done till October 21.

The correction window for application forms will open from October 27 to 29, 2025.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2025 will be held in a computer-based format in December 2025 or January 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 509 Head Constable (Ministerial) vacancies, of which 341 are for Male candidates and 168 for Female candidates.