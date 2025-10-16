SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT; Website Crashes As Candidates Flock To Download Answer Key
The Commission also released an official notice regarding the last date to send objections against the incorrect answers mentioned in the tentative answer key.
The provisional answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 or CGLE 2025 Tier 1 examination was released on the official website ssc.gov.in on Thursday, October 16.
The Commission also released an official notice regarding the last date to send objections against the incorrect answers mentioned in the tentative answer key. The last date is October 19, 2025.
As soon as the notification was released, the official website crashed due to huge volume of visits. Hence, candidates are requested to check the website on a regular basis.
ssc.gov.in website crashes
The candidates are required to log in with their SSC OTR and password to download their SSC CGL Tier 1 response sheet and answer key. The Staff Selection Commission has a dedicated platform for releasing the SSC CGL answer key pdf - ssc.gov.in/digialm.
How to Check Your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Here is a quick way to check your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025:
Go to the SSC GOI official website ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the login button at the top right corner.
Enter your SSC OTR and password.
Go to the Exam Dashboard of SSC CGL 2025 exam and download your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025.
With the marking scheme and objection process in place, the answer key will give candidates a clear view of their performance, boosting their confidence ahead of the Tier 1 results and the upcoming Tier 2 exams
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Release and Objection Process
The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to compare their recorded responses against the official correct answers and calculate their expected scores.
Each correct answer will earn 2 marks, while there is a penalty of 0.5 marks for each incorrect response.
If candidates notice any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they will have the opportunity to raise objections online. Supporting evidence will need to be uploaded for every challenged question, and a nominal fee must be paid per objection. After reviewing all submitted challenges, subject experts will assess and publish the final answer key.
The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) on payment of Rs 50/ per question/answer challenged.
Follow the steps provided in the PDF below to raise the objections.
This year, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 12-26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, at 44 centres for candidates whose exams were previously rescheduled.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the SSC GOI wrote on Oct. 14, "The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two." [sic]
The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two.— SSC_GoI (@SSC_GoI) October 14, 2025
Over 28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, and around 13.5 lakh took the exam across 255 examination centres spanning 126 cities. The huge turnout highlights the significance of the CGL exam in India’s government job landscape