SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT; Website Crashes As Candidates Flock To Download Answer Key

The provisional answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 or CGLE 2025 Tier 1 examination was released on the official website ssc.gov.in on Thursday, October 16.

The Commission also released an official notice regarding the last date to send objections against the incorrect answers mentioned in the tentative answer key. The last date is October 19, 2025.

As soon as the notification was released, the official website crashed due to huge volume of visits. Hence, candidates are requested to check the website on a regular basis.