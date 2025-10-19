SSC CGL 2025: Answer Key Objection Dates Extended; Check Date And Steps To Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice stating that the last date for raising objections against the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-I, 2025 has been extended.

Candidates can now submit their challenges until 11 am on Tuesday, October 21.

In an official notification, the Commission stated, “It has been decided to extend the last date up to which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same.”