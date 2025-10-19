SSC CGL 2025: Answer Key Objection Dates Extended; Check Date And Steps To Raise Objections
The Commission also released an official notice regarding the extended deadline to submit objections to the incorrect answers mentioned in the tentative answer key.
The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice stating that the last date for raising objections against the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-I, 2025 has been extended.
Candidates can now submit their challenges until 11 am on Tuesday, October 21.
In an official notification, the Commission stated, “It has been decided to extend the last date up to which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same.”
Earlier, the Commission had released an official notice mentioning that October 19 was the last date to send objections against the incorrect answers mentioned in the tentative answer key
The provisional answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 or CGLE 2025 Tier 1 examination was released on the official website ssc.gov.in on Thursday, October 16.
As soon as the notification was released, the official website had crashed due to the huge volume of visits. Hence, candidates were requested to check the website after some time.
The candidates are required to log in with their SSC OTR and password to download their SSC CGL Tier 1 response sheet and answer key. The Staff Selection Commission has a dedicated platform for releasing the SSC CGL answer key pdf - ssc.gov.in/digialm.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections?
The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to compare their recorded responses against the official correct answers and calculate their expected scores.
Each correct answer will earn 2 marks, while there is a penalty of 0.5 marks for each incorrect response.
If candidates notice any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they will have the opportunity to raise objections online. Supporting evidence will need to be uploaded for every challenged question, and a nominal fee must be paid per objection. After reviewing all submitted challenges, subject experts will assess and publish the final answer key.
The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM) on payment of Rs 50 per question/answer challenged.
Follow the steps provided below to raise the objections.
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Answer Key” section.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth or password.
Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge from the provisional answer key.
Step 5: Upload valid supporting documents or references to justify your objection.
Step 6: Submit your challenge and pay the prescribed fee (if applicable).
How to Check Your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Here is a quick way to check your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025:
Go to the SSC GOI official website ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the login button at the top right corner.
Enter your SSC OTR and password.
Go to the Exam Dashboard of SSC CGL 2025 exam and download your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025.
This year, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 12-26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, at 44 centres for candidates whose exams were previously rescheduled.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the SSC GOI wrote on Oct. 14, "The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two." [sic]
The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two.— SSC_GoI (@SSC_GoI) October 14, 2025
Over 28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, and around 13.5 lakh took the exam across 255 examination centres spanning 126 cities. The huge turnout highlights the significance of the CGL exam in India’s government job landscape