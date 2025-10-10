Southwest Monsoon Has Withdrawn From Mumbai, Says IMD; How Does It Compare To Last 24 Years’ Data
Normally, the southwest monsoon starts withdrawing from Mumbai around October 8, but this year, the exit was pushed back due to various weather phenomena.
Southwest Monsoon 2025 Withdrawal: IMD (India Meteorological Department) has officially confirmed the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from Mumbai on October 10.
The delay was expected earlier this month, with weather models suggesting an exit only around the second week of October. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had projected the withdrawal in Mumbai between October 5 and October 10. The rest of the country is likely to see the monsoon retreat by October 15, similar to 2024.
The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Gujarat; some parts of Maharashtra; most parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Bihar today on10th October, 2025 pic.twitter.com/KGmjzVk3zX— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 10, 2025
Mumbai and its suburbs continued to receive heavy rainfall even on Sunday (September 28), with the southern parts of the city more severely affected than the northern regions. IMD predicts another spell, thereby pushing back the withdrawal.
Earlier, the usual monsoon withdrawal date for Mumbai was September 29. After reviewing extended and updated data, the date was revised to October 8 in 2020.
In recent years, the monsoon has often extended beyond even this revised date. Last year, the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Mumbai on October 15, in line with the rest of the country, though scattered rains continued across the city and suburbs. A similar pattern could occur this year.
In 2025, second half of the monsoon has been particularly severe for Mumbai. Skymet data shows August 2025 recorded a four-digit monthly rainfall total, nearly double the norm, while September has already seen over 600 mm, far above the city’s long-term average of 341.4 mm.
Mumbai’s Monsoon Withdrawal Dates Since 2001
An analysis of withdrawal dates since 2001 highlights how Mumbai’s monsoon has increasingly stretched into October. The earliest withdrawal during this period was on September 30, 2002, while the latest was on October 28, 2020.
Here is the monsoon withdrawal over Mumbai since 2001:
2001: Oct. 13
2002: Sept. 30
2003: Oct. 11
2004: Oct. 11
2005: Oct. 7
2006: Oct. 9
2007: Oct. 15
2008: Oct. 14
2009: Oct. 12
2010: Oct. 26
2011: Oct. 11
2012: Oct. 12
2013: Oct. 19
2014: Oct. 14
2015: Oct. 15
2016: Oct. 14
2017: Oct. 24
2018: Oct. 6
2019: Oct. 14
2020: Oct. 28
2021: Oct. 14
2022: Oct. 23
2023: Oct. 23
2024: Oct. 15
2025: Oct. 10
Mumbai Forecast For Next Few Days
The IMD has predicted dry weather for next five days until October 14.