⁠Southwest Monsoon Has Withdrawn From Mumbai, Says IMD; How Does It Compare To Last 24 Years’ Data

Mumbai and its suburbs continued to receive heavy rainfall even on Sunday (September 28), with the southern parts of the city more severely affected than the northern regions. IMD predicts another spell, thereby pushing back the withdrawal.

Earlier, the usual monsoon withdrawal date for Mumbai was September 29. After reviewing extended and updated data, the date was revised to October 8 in 2020.

In recent years, the monsoon has often extended beyond even this revised date. Last year, the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Mumbai on October 15, in line with the rest of the country, though scattered rains continued across the city and suburbs. A similar pattern could occur this year.

In 2025, second half of the monsoon has been particularly severe for Mumbai. Skymet data shows August 2025 recorded a four-digit monthly rainfall total, nearly double the norm, while September has already seen over 600 mm, far above the city’s long-term average of 341.4 mm.