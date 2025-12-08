'Some Landscapes Recalibrate You': Anand Mahindra Struck By Scenic Beauty Of This Kerala Village

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently kept a promise he had made to himself when he visited the Kadamakkudy Islands in Kerala, a destination celebrated for its scenic beauty. He went there following the conclusion of the Mahindra Group’s M101 leadership summit in Kochi.

His goal was to see firsthand if the islands lived up to their reputation as one of the world’s most captivating rural retreats.

"Clean and pristine. Tranquil kayals stretching as far as the eye can see, with small launches chugging gently along their waters. Egrets and black cormorants, preening and drying themselves in the sun. Mesmerising. Some landscapes don’t just impress; they recalibrate you," he posted on X.