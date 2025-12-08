Business NewsTrending'Some Landscapes Recalibrate You': Anand Mahindra Struck By Scenic Beauty Of This Kerala Village
'Some Landscapes Recalibrate You': Anand Mahindra Struck By Scenic Beauty Of This Kerala Village

Anand Mahindra recently visited the Kadamakkudy Islands and was captivated by the picturesque Kerala village

08 Dec 2025, 11:01 AM IST i
Anand Mahindra
Mahindra was mesmerised by the landscape of the Kadamakkudy Islands. (Photo source: X/@anandmahindra)
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently kept a promise he had made to himself when he visited the Kadamakkudy Islands in Kerala, a destination celebrated for its scenic beauty. He went there following the conclusion of the Mahindra Group’s M101 leadership summit in Kochi. 

His goal was to see firsthand if the islands lived up to their reputation as one of the world’s most captivating rural retreats.

"Clean and pristine. Tranquil kayals stretching as far as the eye can see, with small launches chugging gently along their waters. Egrets and black cormorants, preening and drying themselves in the sun. Mesmerising. Some landscapes don’t just impress; they recalibrate you," he posted on X.

Interest in Mahindra’s visit grew following his July announcement that Kadamakkudy was one of the destinations he planned to explore in the near future.

Kadamakkudy is a visual treat with its vast stretches of lush greenery woven together with glistening water bodies. Its appeal stems from its perfect balance of rural living and natural beauty. These islands also offer a glimpse into the traditional trades of the local people, including farming, fishing, toddy tapping and prawn farming.

Mahindra’s post sparked interest on social media. One user wrote, "India is a nation of villages, with over 5.50 lakh of them, each carrying its own quiet beauty and identity. You spoke of just one village, but that same soul lives across the country. Such experiences remind us that the true spirit of India breathes beyond the cities, in its land and nature. Beautifully shared."

Another user said, "Kadamakkudy truly has that rare ability to slow down the mind and speed up the soul."

"Nature has a way of reminding us what real luxury feels like," read a comment.

Nestled roughly 15 km from Kochi in Ernakulam district, the Kadamakkudy cluster comprises 14 distinct islands, such as Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Pulikkapuram and Moolampilly. These tranquil landscapes offer an ideal retreat for travellers seeking calm away from the bustle of city life.

