Skoda, Volkswagen, Reliance And More: What's The 'Sorry' Trend Going Viral Among Brands On Instagram
From music you cannot put on pause, to vacations of a lifetime, brands are joining the 'sorry' bandwagon and making audience chuckle.
Brands like Keventers, Volkswagen, Skoda, Banana Leaf and others are taking accountability and realising that it is, in fact, not too late to say sorry... for being too good at what they do. Big names have taken a liking to issuing public apologies on social media platform Instagram as part of the 'Sorry' trend and users cannot get enough!
The 'Sorry' Strategy Explained
Often, when brands issue formal apologies they garner a lot of attention. Companies have been issuing apologies in the same intense and formal manner with seemingly sincere layouts and fonts; but it is only once you read ahead that a tangy twist is revealed.
They are sorry for keeping their customers too happy, blending humour, relatability, and smart marketing that's hard to look past.
Apologies So Far
Skoda, Volkswagen, Banana Leaf, Keventers have already put up their creative apologies.
Skoda has apologised for making cars so good that it becomes hard not to take a detour, while another auto player Volkswagen is sorry for a list of things like neighbours being too nice, family members borrowing car for errands, and users glancing back at their cars every time they walk away.
Keventers issued an apology for making pepple want to "come back for more"
And T- Series said it was sorry for making music that causes its listeners a lot of distraction and making it hard for people to focus on work, sleep, sit still and move on from their exes.
Banana Leaf said they were sorry for making their dosas "too crispy", chutneys that were "too addictive" and filter coffees that have been "ruining every other cafe" for the customers.