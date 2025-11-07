Skoda, Volkswagen, Reliance And More: What's The 'Sorry' Trend Going Viral Among Brands On Instagram

Brands like Keventers, Volkswagen, Skoda, Banana Leaf and others are taking accountability and realising that it is, in fact, not too late to say sorry... for being too good at what they do. Big names have taken a liking to issuing public apologies on social media platform Instagram as part of the 'Sorry' trend and users cannot get enough!

From music you cannot put on pause, to vacations of a lifetime, brands are joining the fun bandwagon and making audience chuckle.