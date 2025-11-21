'Six-Day Job, 12-Hour Shifts': Dodge AI Co-Founder's Hiring Post Triggers Online Debate
While attractive pay for the vacant engineering roles impressed many users, Aditya Thakur, Co-Founder and CTO of Dodge AI, drew criticism over a 12-hour shift daily, six days a week.
A Bengaluru-based AI-startup founder is facing backlash after sharing that his company is looking for interns and full-time employees who can work on-site for 12 hours, six days a week. Aditya Thakur, Co-Founder and CTO of Dodge AI, recently posted about hiring a Founding Engineer(s) for the company.
In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, he said: “Dodge AI is on a mission to build AGI for ERP. We’re Tier-1 VC-backed, already live with Fortune 500 customers, and growing fast. If you’re someone who wants to build with real users, solve deep technical challenges, and shape the future of how enterprises run -- this is for you.”
The post highlighted opportunities for candidates who want to work with real users and shape the future of enterprise operations. The roles include internships for pre-final or final-year students with a Rs 1 lakh per month stipend and full-time positions for engineers with 1–2 years of experience, offering Rs 30–60 LPA CTC.
ALSO READ
Narayana Murthy Pitches For 72-Hour Work Week Again Citing China's '9-9-6 Rule'; Netizens Fume
While attractive pay impressed many users, some were quick to point out a major requirement of extended work hours. The work is based in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on-site, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., six days a week.
“Um, Perks look great until someone reads the 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. At what time of the day are you expecting your employee to go to the Gym? Just curious!” a user commented on the post, referring to Gym subscription being listed as a perk.
As even Thakur shared an updated version of the post, highlighting that the position had been filled, comments kept pouring in outlining concerns over work-life balance and startup culture expectations in India’s tech ecosystem.
“While many countries are moving toward four-day workweeks for better productivity and well-being, we’re still normalising burnout as a badge of honour. Long hours don’t build better products, healthy teams do,” another user said on the post.
Other users echoed similar sentiments, noting that the Indian job market needs a government-backed framework on working conditions and modifications in labour laws as per the changing scenario.