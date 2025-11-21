'Six-Day Job, 12-Hour Shifts': Dodge AI Co-Founder's Hiring Post Triggers Online Debate

A Bengaluru-based AI-startup founder is facing backlash after sharing that his company is looking for interns and full-time employees who can work on-site for 12 hours, six days a week. Aditya Thakur, Co-Founder and CTO of Dodge AI, recently posted about hiring a Founding Engineer(s) for the company.

In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, he said: “Dodge AI is on a mission to build AGI for ERP. We’re Tier-1 VC-backed, already live with Fortune 500 customers, and growing fast. If you’re someone who wants to build with real users, solve deep technical challenges, and shape the future of how enterprises run -- this is for you.”

The post highlighted opportunities for candidates who want to work with real users and shape the future of enterprise operations. The roles include internships for pre-final or final-year students with a Rs 1 lakh per month stipend and full-time positions for engineers with 1–2 years of experience, offering Rs 30–60 LPA CTC.