Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Both Films Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In 3 Days

On the other hand, Singham Again outperformed the Kartik Aaryan-led film by a decent margin. The movie had a stellar opening of Rs 43.5 crore on Friday. The next two days Singham Again earned Rs 42.5 crore and Rs 35 crore respectively, which took the total box office collection of the film to Rs 121 crore. According to Sacnilk, both films have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, but Singham Again remains ahead in the race by about Rs 15 crore.

In a post on X, Taran Adarsh claimed that Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a "dhamakedaar Diwali weekend". Both the films achieved a combined opening weekend of Rs 200 crore, which is "humongous". He wrote, "DOUBLE CENTURY ALERT... DHAMAKEDAAR DIWALI WEEKEND... #SinghamAgain and #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 - the two biggies released this #Diwali - achieve a remarkable *combined* opening weekend biz of over Rs 200 cr, which is HUMONGOUS."