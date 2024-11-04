Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Both Films Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In 3 Days
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the theatres on November 1.
Bollywood fans were in for a treat as Rohit Shetty's cop action film Singham Again and Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed at the box office on Diwali.
While Singham Again featured a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also had names like Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri associated with the project.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection
As per Sacnilk reports, both films have reached Rs 100 crore in India within three days of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day, followed by earnings of Rs 37 crore and Rs 33.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 106 crore at the domestic box office.
Singham Again Box Office Collection
On the other hand, Singham Again outperformed the Kartik Aaryan-led film by a decent margin. The movie had a stellar opening of Rs 43.5 crore on Friday. The next two days Singham Again earned Rs 42.5 crore and Rs 35 crore respectively, which took the total box office collection of the film to Rs 121 crore. According to Sacnilk, both films have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, but Singham Again remains ahead in the race by about Rs 15 crore.
In a post on X, Taran Adarsh claimed that Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a "dhamakedaar Diwali weekend". Both the films achieved a combined opening weekend of Rs 200 crore, which is "humongous". He wrote, "DOUBLE CENTURY ALERT... DHAMAKEDAAR DIWALI WEEKEND... #SinghamAgain and #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 - the two biggies released this #Diwali - achieve a remarkable *combined* opening weekend biz of over Rs 200 cr, which is HUMONGOUS."
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the film franchise. The series launched in 2007 with the original film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Anees Bazmee revived the franchise in 2022 with Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. The recent release marked the return of Vidya to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe in her iconic role of Manjulika.
Singham Again is the third part in the Singham series and fifth in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The project has been collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy.