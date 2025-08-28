Singapore Maid Fined Rs 8.8 Lakh Due To 'Moonlighting' For Another Employer

A maid in Singapore was fined 13,000 Singaporean dollars or Rs 8.8 lakh for working for a different employer on her rest days, which was in violation of her work pass.

The Ministry of Manpower began investigating Pido Erlinda Ocampo, a 53-year-old Filipino maid for breach of her agreed upon terms of employment, which in turn was a violation of the Employment of Foreign Manpower act, Channel News Asia reported.

The maid carried out cleaning work for Singaporean local Soh Oi Bek during her rest days, according to reports.

The investigation began in December 2024, after the agency was tipped off about the potential violation.

The 64-year-old Bek was also fined S$ 7,000 or Rs 4.7 lakh for hiring the maid. Ocampo faced further charges as she also reportedly moonlighted for another employer Bek referred her to.

The other employer was Pulak Prasad, who was Bek's boss at her workplace.

Both Ocampo and Bek paid the full amount of their fines, but it is not yet known if any legal action was taken against Prasad.

Ocampo had over 30 years of work experience having had her work pass since 1994.

Bek had paid Ocampo S$ 375 a week for two years from 2018-2020 for sweeping and mopping floors, ironing and cleaning the fan. Ocampo undertook this job two to three times a month until February 2020 due to Covid regulations.

Ocampo returned to work for Bek from 2022-2024. During her tenure as Bek's household maid, Ocampo did not have an official work pass that would legally validate her part time work. Bek's boss Prasad also had Ocampo work for him from 2019-2020, having her dust cabinets, vacuum and mop floors and change bedsheets. He paid her S$450 a month for her efforts.