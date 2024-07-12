"Make your weekend more entertaining with the latest OTT releases. From high-voltage drama to horror comedies, take your pick and add them to your watchlist.Here are a few web series and movies releasing this weekend:.Season 1 revolves around Raghu Khanna being shocked to hear that his father has left Victory Studios to his granddaughter, Mahika. Raghu Khanna warns Mahika to beware of the consequences once she accepts this position and the studio.The second part of this season revolves around how Raghu Khanna plans to take the studio back from Mahika. Will he succeed? Will Mahika outpower Raghu Khanna and make a mark in the industry?.Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz, and Shriya Saran are a part of this series.Where To Watch: Disney plus HotstarRelease Date: July 12.This series takes an indepth look at the pharma industry. The story revolves around Prakash, a deputy medicine controller in the medicine authority of India. He challenges a leading pharma company called 'Forever Cure Pharma' after three persons die during their drug trials. Prakash fights for justice in the series against a powerful and manipulative pharma CEO. Will Prakash get justice for those who lost their lives?.Riteish Deshmukh, Anshul Chauhan, Pavan Malhotra and Akshat Chauhan feature in this series.Where To Watch: JioCinemaRelease Date: July 12.The romantic comedy portrays the journey of Ace Ngubeni, a professional negotiator of 'lobola' or 'bride price', who questions every aspect of love. However, when he begins negotiations with his client’s girlfriend, he starts questioning his beliefs, which complicates his life.Will this negotiation alter his beliefs about love and relationships? Is he unknowingly falling for someone?.Lawrence Maleka, Kwanele Mthethwa, and Sandile Mahlangu are a part of this movie.Where To Watch: NetflixRelease Date: July 12.This horror comedy is set in a small village where a house is designed with two doors. The first door is for regular entry, while the second is a small door for a malevolent spirit named Kakuda. Villagers believe Kakuda visits every Tuesday evening through this small door. Homes that fail to keep the door open are likely to encounter the death of a man in the house in the next 13 days..Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Arun Dubey, Aasif Khan, and Hemant Singh are a part of this horror comedy.Where To Watch: Zee5Release Date: July 12.This mystery thriller is an Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days'. A woman comes to reside at a new location and all the men in the vicinity find her intriguing. A series of mysterious deaths occur follow.Is she the culprit behind all the instances in the vicinity?Neha Sharma, Shruti Seth, Purab Kohli, Sharib Hashmi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sushant Divgikar, and Amruta Khanvilkar can be seen in this series.Where To Watch: SonyLivRelease Date: July 12.Apart from these, you can include the following shows and movies to your watchlist:'Blame The Game' (Netflix)'Me' (Apple TV+)'Commander Karan Saxena' (Disney plus Hotstar)'The Boyfriend' (Netflix)'Sam Morril: You’ve Changed' (Amazon Prime Video)"