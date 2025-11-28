Business NewsTrendingShopify To Amazon: US Firms Want Indian Accountants — But Most Never Apply; CEO Shares How To Crack These Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

Shopify To Amazon: US Firms Want Indian Accountants — But Most Never Apply; CEO Shares How To Crack These Jobs

Indian accountants must look beyond the Indian market to enhance their earning potential, says LawSikho CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee.

28 Nov 2025, 01:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Many companies based in the US, UK and EU are ready to pay $1,000–$3,000 per month for specialised remote talent. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Many companies based in the US, UK and EU are ready to pay $1,000–$3,000 per month for specialised remote talent. (Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Most Indian accountants are limiting their earning potential by not tapping the global market, according to LawSikho CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee. Many American companies are looking forward to hiring Indian accounting and financial professionals, but only a few are applying for such jobs, the CEO highlighted in a post on X.   

“There are 1M+ Shopify stores and hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers who are OPEN to hiring remote bookkeepers for $1000/month. Most Indian accountants never apply because they think 'US accounting is too hard.' It’s not,” he said on Thursday.

Mukherjee explained ten skills that are specifically required to succeed in the US market. 

“If you learn these 10 skills, you can serve ANY e-commerce business in the US. They have a serious shortage and it’s a lifetime opportunity for Indian accountants. This is REAL skill arbitrage. Dollar income. Remote work. Massive shortage of talent,” he said.

ALSO READ

New Labour Codes To Add 77 Lakh Jobs, Boost Consumption By Rs 75,000 Crore: SBI Research
Opinion
New Labour Codes To Add 77 Lakh Jobs, Boost Consumption By Rs 75,000 Crore: SBI Research
Read More

He emphasised that many opportunities in the US, UK and EU are waiting to be tapped by Indian accounting professionals. 

“Most Indian accountants still chase Rs 30–40k/month local jobs…while US/UK/EU companies are ready to pay $1,000–$3,000/month for specialised remote talent. Cloud tools + remote work + AI have made geography irrelevant,” he posted. 

Mukherjee noted that if accountants understand skills and tools such as QuickBooks Online, Xero / NetSuite, Amazon and Shopify accounting, A2X, Stripe and PayPal reconciliation, then, “…you’re not competing in the Indian job market anymore. You’re competing for the work already flowing into India. And the market is massive.”

He also recommended eight policies that the Indian government can implement to make India a powerhouse in accounting and finance. 

Key recommendations for the government include declaring global finance and accounting a priority sector, accompanied by clear export targets, to mirror the success story of India’s IT industry.

A crucial step is to build a workforce of one million globally certified accountants through co-certifications with international bodies and intensive, job-linked bootcamps lasting six to twelve months.

He also advocated for the creation of Remote Finance Zones in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, and Nagpur, positioning these hubs as centres for global accounting delivery.

“If we do this, India won’t just run call centres. We’ll run the world’s finance departments. The US/UK/EU already outsource billions to India. Policy can turn this into a flood,” he concluded.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT