Shopify To Amazon: US Firms Want Indian Accountants — But Most Never Apply; CEO Shares How To Crack These Jobs
Indian accountants must look beyond the Indian market to enhance their earning potential, says LawSikho CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee.
Most Indian accountants are limiting their earning potential by not tapping the global market, according to LawSikho CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee. Many American companies are looking forward to hiring Indian accounting and financial professionals, but only a few are applying for such jobs, the CEO highlighted in a post on X.
“There are 1M+ Shopify stores and hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers who are OPEN to hiring remote bookkeepers for $1000/month. Most Indian accountants never apply because they think 'US accounting is too hard.' It’s not,” he said on Thursday.
Mukherjee explained ten skills that are specifically required to succeed in the US market.
“If you learn these 10 skills, you can serve ANY e-commerce business in the US. They have a serious shortage and it’s a lifetime opportunity for Indian accountants. This is REAL skill arbitrage. Dollar income. Remote work. Massive shortage of talent,” he said.
"If you learn these 10 skills, you can serve ANY e-commerce business in the US. They have a serious shortage and it's a lifetime opportunity for Indian accountants. This is REAL skill arbitrage. Dollar income. Remote work. Massive shortage of talent," he said.
He emphasised that many opportunities in the US, UK and EU are waiting to be tapped by Indian accounting professionals.
“Most Indian accountants still chase Rs 30–40k/month local jobs…while US/UK/EU companies are ready to pay $1,000–$3,000/month for specialised remote talent. Cloud tools + remote work + AI have made geography irrelevant,” he posted.
The Westâs finance + accounting engine is already running from India.— Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) November 27, 2025
Look at the numbers:
1. The global finance & accounting outsourcing market is now $60+ billion and heading toward $110+ billion by 2030.
Mukherjee noted that if accountants understand skills and tools such as QuickBooks Online, Xero / NetSuite, Amazon and Shopify accounting, A2X, Stripe and PayPal reconciliation, then, “…you’re not competing in the Indian job market anymore. You’re competing for the work already flowing into India. And the market is massive.”
He also recommended eight policies that the Indian government can implement to make India a powerhouse in accounting and finance.
He also recommended eight policies that the Indian government can implement to make India a powerhouse in accounting and finance.
1ï¸â£ Declare Global Finance & Accounting a priority sector.
Treat it like IT in the 90s. Set export targets.
Key recommendations for the government include declaring global finance and accounting a priority sector, accompanied by clear export targets, to mirror the success story of India’s IT industry.
A crucial step is to build a workforce of one million globally certified accountants through co-certifications with international bodies and intensive, job-linked bootcamps lasting six to twelve months.
He also advocated for the creation of Remote Finance Zones in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, and Nagpur, positioning these hubs as centres for global accounting delivery.
“If we do this, India won’t just run call centres. We’ll run the world’s finance departments. The US/UK/EU already outsource billions to India. Policy can turn this into a flood,” he concluded.