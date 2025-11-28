Shopify To Amazon: US Firms Want Indian Accountants — But Most Never Apply; CEO Shares How To Crack These Jobs

Most Indian accountants are limiting their earning potential by not tapping the global market, according to LawSikho CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee. Many American companies are looking forward to hiring Indian accounting and financial professionals, but only a few are applying for such jobs, the CEO highlighted in a post on X.

“There are 1M+ Shopify stores and hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers who are OPEN to hiring remote bookkeepers for $1000/month. Most Indian accountants never apply because they think 'US accounting is too hard.' It’s not,” he said on Thursday.

Mukherjee explained ten skills that are specifically required to succeed in the US market.

“If you learn these 10 skills, you can serve ANY e-commerce business in the US. They have a serious shortage and it’s a lifetime opportunity for Indian accountants. This is REAL skill arbitrage. Dollar income. Remote work. Massive shortage of talent,” he said.