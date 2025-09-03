Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Restaurant 'Bastian Bandra' Shuts Shop—Read Full Statement

Bastian Bandra, Mumbai restaurant co-owned by Shipla Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra is shutting shop and will mark its last working day on Thursday.

In an Instagram story the actress posted and said, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow. To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time."

Ranjit Bindra, the co-owner of the facility is the founder of the Bastian Hospitality group. The restaurant which is closing this week is located on Linking Road in Bandra West, Mumbai.

As per NDTV, the restaurant first opened in 2016 before relocating and reopening in Bandra in 2023. Spread across multiple levels, Bastian Bandra is known for its artistic decor and sophisticated ambience.

The restaurant also shared a separate statement with NDTV: "For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They have made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye - it is a fresh new beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon."

The restaurant will continue operations at its second location, known as Bastian At The Top located in Dadar West.