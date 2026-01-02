Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Time, List Of Judges, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Business NewsTrendingShark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Time, List Of Judges, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
Shark Tank India: Six new sharks are set to join the show, including Varun Alagh and Pratham Mittal.

02 Jan 2026, 12:00 PM IST i
Shark Tank India Season 5
Shark Tank India 5 will premiere on Jan. 5. (Photo source: Shark Tank India Instagram)
Shark Tank India has redefined the Indian business reality genre with a local spin on the US original. Now, four years later, the majority of its sharks are still seeking fresh entrepreneurial talent. With over 700 deals under its belt and some controversies around unfinalised partnerships, the show is poised to kick off its fifth season. Six new sharks are set to join the show, including Varun Alagh and Pratham Mittal.

Shark Tank returns with the tagline 'Yeh Season Hai Time Se Aage', hinting at bold pitches and high-stakes deal-making. The 'Campus Special' segment will shine a spotlight on student-led ventures and early-stage innovations emerging from universities.

Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date

Season 5 of Shark Tank India will air from Monday, Jan. 5.

Shark Tank India Season 5 Live Streaming Details

Season 5 of Shark Tank India will air on Sony Entertainment Television and will be livestreamed on the Sony LIV app and website. 

Shark Tank India Season 5: New Judges 

Here are the latest sharks to join the show:

  1. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO, Fixderma India

  2. Hardik Kothiya, Founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar

  3. Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist

  4. Varun Alagh, CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer 

  5. Kanika Tekriwal, Founder of JetSetGo Aviation

  6. Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters’ Union and Tetra

Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges' Names

Here is the complete list of judges for the new season of Shark Tank India:

  1. Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group

  2. Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt

  3. Vineeta Singh, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

  4. Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

  5. Peyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart

  6. Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products

  7. Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce

  8. Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms

  9. Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com

  10. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO, Fixderma India

  11. Hardik Kothiya, Founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar

  12. Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist.

  13. Varun Alagh, CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer 

  14. Kanika Tekriwal, Founder of JetSetGo Aviation

  15. Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters’ Union and Tetra

