Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date, Time, List Of Judges, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
Shark Tank India: Six new sharks are set to join the show, including Varun Alagh and Pratham Mittal.
Shark Tank India has redefined the Indian business reality genre with a local spin on the US original. Now, four years later, the majority of its sharks are still seeking fresh entrepreneurial talent. With over 700 deals under its belt and some controversies around unfinalised partnerships, the show is poised to kick off its fifth season. Six new sharks are set to join the show, including Varun Alagh and Pratham Mittal.
Shark Tank returns with the tagline 'Yeh Season Hai Time Se Aage', hinting at bold pitches and high-stakes deal-making. The 'Campus Special' segment will shine a spotlight on student-led ventures and early-stage innovations emerging from universities.
Shark Tank India Season 5: Release Date
Season 5 of Shark Tank India will air from Monday, Jan. 5.
Shark Tank India Season 5 Live Streaming Details
Season 5 of Shark Tank India will air on Sony Entertainment Television and will be livestreamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Yeh season hai Time se Aage! ð¦— Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) December 26, 2025
Shark Tank India New season begins on 5th January on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television
@AnupamMittal @amangupta0303 @namitathapar @vineetasng @1kunalbahl #AmitJain @riteshagar @VirajBahl #MohitYadav @jetsetgoin #ShailyMehrotra pic.twitter.com/kcjJ06FPJT
Shark Tank India Season 5: New Judges
Here are the latest sharks to join the show:
Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges' Names
Here is the complete list of judges for the new season of Shark Tank India:
Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group
Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt
Vineeta Singh, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Peyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart
Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products
Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms
Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com
Shaily Mehrotra, CEO, Fixderma India
Hardik Kothiya, Founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar
Mohit Yadav, Co-founder of Minimalist.
Varun Alagh, CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer
Kanika Tekriwal, Founder of JetSetGo Aviation
Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters’ Union and Tetra