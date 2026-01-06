Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges List, Their Net Worth, What They Do And More

Shark Tank India is back with its fifth season, which premiered on Jan. 5. The popular business reality show has evolved into a powerful launchpad for emerging startups, often catapulting budding entrepreneurs and start-up founders into national recognition.

The upcoming season is expected to raise the bar, featuring more intense pitches and bigger ambitions.

The selection process is rigorous, and the final investment call lies with the sharks, whose combined net worth runs into thousands of crores. With fresh investors entering the show this season, the battle for funding is expected to be even more intense.

Here is the full list of judges of Shark Tank India Season 5.