Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges List, Their Net Worth, What They Do And More
From Anupam Mittal to Shaily Mehrotra, here is the full list of judges who are participating in Season 5 of Shark Tank India.
Shark Tank India is back with its fifth season, which premiered on Jan. 5. The popular business reality show has evolved into a powerful launchpad for emerging startups, often catapulting budding entrepreneurs and start-up founders into national recognition.
The upcoming season is expected to raise the bar, featuring more intense pitches and bigger ambitions.
The selection process is rigorous, and the final investment call lies with the sharks, whose combined net worth runs into thousands of crores. With fresh investors entering the show this season, the battle for funding is expected to be even more intense.
Here is the full list of judges of Shark Tank India Season 5.
Aman Gupta (boAt)
Best known as the co-founder of boAt, Aman Gupta has played a key role in reshaping India’s consumer electronics market. His rise has also made him one of the most recognisable sharks on the show. Gupta’s strength lies in his deep understanding of branding and the preferences of younger buyers. With a net worth pegged at roughly Rs 720 crore, he tends to favour entrepreneurs who combine passion with a clear strategy to build enduring brands.
Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals)
Namita Thapar’s presence on Shark Tank India reflects her deep roots in the healthcare industry. As the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a company founded by her father, she oversees a business with a global footprint. With a net worth estimated at Rs 600 crore, ventures in healthcare, wellness and education are usually Thapar's favoured picks. She tends to avoid areas out of her professional comfort zone.
Peyush Bansal (Lenskart)
Peyush Bansal is widely credited with transforming India’s eyewear market. As the founder of Lenskart, he combined technology and design to address a long-standing consumer need. Bansal’s entrepreneurial journey began after he quit his job at Microsoft. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 600 crore, he typically backs startups that use technology to solve real-world problems.
Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics)
Vineeta Singh, the founder of Sugar Cosmetics, is known for carving out a niche in India’s beauty industry. The brand was developed with a clear focus on Indian skin tones and local consumer needs. After walking away from a well-paid job, Singh built the company from the ground up. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 300 crore, she backs entrepreneurs who display mental toughness, consistency and the ability to compete over time.
Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com)
Long before India’s startup boom gathered pace, Anupam Mittal was building internet-based businesses. His venture, Shaadi.com, an online matrimonial service, changed how millions approached matchmaking. On Shark Tank India, where he has featured since the debut season, Mittal is known for his sharp analysis and structured thinking. With a net worth estimated at Rs 185 crore, he is drawn to businesses that combine growth potential with strong revenue prospects.
Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms)
Ritesh Agarwal stands out as the youngest billionaire and the wealthiest investor on the Shark Tank India panel. After leaving college early, he went on to found OYO Rooms, which grew into a global hospitality brand. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 16,000 crore, Agarwal is known for encouraging founders to scale aggressively and explore international markets. He joined the show in Season 3 and quickly struck a chord with younger entrepreneurs.
Amit Jain (CarDekho)
Amit Jain is the co-founder of CarDekho, the automotive platform that grew into one of India’s technology unicorns, built in Jaipur. He joined Shark Tank India in Season 2 and quickly developed a reputation for his measured, data-led evaluations. An IIT alumnus, Jain has an estimated net worth of around Rs 2,900 crore.
Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal, Titan Capital)
As co-founder of Snapdeal and the force behind Titan Capital, Kunal Bahl has played a key role in India’s internet economy. His net worth is valued at around Rs 900 crore.
Viraj Bahl (Veeba)
Viraj Bahl is the founder of Veeba, the brand that went on to establish a strong presence in India’s sauces and condiments market. His entrepreneurial path, however, was not without setbacks, including an earlier failure in the restaurant business.
Bahl, who joined Shark Tank India in Season 4, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 200 crore.
Varun Alagh (Honasa Consumer)
As the CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer, Varun Alagh oversees a portfolio that includes Mamaearth, The Derma Co and several other consumer brands. With a net worth of approximately Rs 5,900 crore, Alagh is known for his strong grasp of direct-to-consumer models and digital-led brand building.
Mohit Yadav (Minimalist)
Mohit Yadav is the co-founder of Minimalist, a skincare brand that has positioned itself around ingredient transparency and science-led formulations. In early 2025, Hindustan Unilever picked up a majority stake in the company. While Yadav’s personal wealth has not been disclosed, his entrepreneurial story is often noted for prioritising product integrity over aggressive marketing.
Shaily Mehrotra (Fixderma)
As CEO of Fixderma, Shaily Mehrotra has steered the dermatologist-backed skincare brand through a largely self-funded growth journey. The company reached an estimated valuation of Rs 1,500 crore by 2025. Mehrotra’s presence on the show reflects her ability to blend scientific understanding with practical business strategy.
Hardik Kothiya (Rayzon Solar)
Hardik Kothiya has emerged as a prominent figure in India’s renewable energy space. He founded Rayzon Solar in Surat and went on to build a sizeable manufacturing operation. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 3,970 crore, Kothiya typically backs scalable, sustainability-led ideas that align with the country’s long-term energy goals.
Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo)
Kanika Tekriwal is the founder of JetSetGo, which has grown into India’s largest marketplace for private aviation. Tekriwal built the business while overcoming serious health challenges and navigating a male-dominated industry. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 420 crore, she is known for supporting founders pursuing bold and disruptive ideas.
Pratham Mittal (Masters’ Union and Tetr)
Pratham Mittal joins Shark Tank India Season 5 as the newest member of the panel, bringing expertise in education-focused entrepreneurship. As the founder of Masters’ Union and Tetr College of Business, Mittal will feature in the show’s Campus Special episodes, which offer a platform to student-led startups and encourage young entrepreneurs to launch ventures while still in college.