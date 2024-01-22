Shark Tank India Season 3: Start Date, Time, List Of Judges, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.
After its first two seasons garnered attention and viewership across the country, business reality show Shark Tank India is returning with its latest season.
According to the show's format, those selected have to pitch their business or business ideas before a panel of judges. The panel will then decide whether either of them wants to invest in the pitch and then negotiate a deal. If the panel is not satisfied with the idea or business, they can reject it.
Below are the details of the latest season.
Shark Tank India Season 3: Start Date And Time
Shark Tank India Season 3 will start streaming from January 22, 10 PM onwards.
Shark Tank India Season 3 Live Streaming Details
The third season of the business reality show will stream live on Sony Liv App and website.
Shark Tank India Season 3 Live Telecast Details
Viewers can watch Shark Tank India Season 3 from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.
Shark Tank India Season 3: List Of Judges
This year, the business reality show will have a panel of 12 sharks to review the contestants. The panel comprises:
Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of BoAT
Anupam Mittal, CEO and Founder of Shaadi.com
Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics
Namita Thapar: Executive Director (ED) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Deepinder Goyal: CEO and Co-Founder of Zomato
Ritesh Agarwal: CEO and Founder of OYO Rooms
Radhika Gupta: CEO and MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Amit Jain: CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho
Peyush Bansal: CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart
Azhar Iqubal: CEO and Co-Founder of Inshorts
Ronnie Screwvala: Chairperson and Co-Founder of UpGrad
Varun Dua: CEO and Founder of ACKO
boAt co-founder Aman Gupta spoke exclusively to NDTV Profit about the "crazy" funding winter.
The Shark Tank-fame investor played on the famous Game of Thrones dialogue to describe the funding scenario that has rocked the startup ecosystem in the past 12 months. "There, they say 'Winter is coming'. I would extend it and say 'Winter is not going'," he said.
Gupta said earlier that there was free money available, but now investors have realised that they cannot keep funding loss-making startups as they were doing earlier. "They cannot fund non-sustainable businesses. Free money is not available and so, winter is here. Good companies are still getting funded."