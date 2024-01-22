Shark Tank India Season 3: Start Date, Time, List Of Judges, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

NDTV ProfitTrendingShark Tank India Season 3: Start Date, Time, List Of Judges, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.

22 Jan 2024, 11:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@sharktankindia</p></div>
Image Source: X/@sharktankindia

After its first two seasons garnered attention and viewership across the country, business reality show Shark Tank India is returning with its latest season.

According to the show's format, those selected have to pitch their business or business ideas before a panel of judges. The panel will then decide whether either of them wants to invest in the pitch and then negotiate a deal. If the panel is not satisfied with the idea or business, they can reject it. 

Below are the details of the latest season.

Shark Tank India Season 3: Start Date And Time

Shark Tank India Season 3 will start streaming from January 22, 10 PM onwards.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Live Streaming Details

The third season of the business reality show will stream live on Sony Liv App and website.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Live Telecast Details

Viewers can watch Shark Tank India Season 3 from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

Shark Tank India Season 3: List Of Judges

This year, the business reality show will have a panel of 12 sharks to review the contestants. The panel comprises:

  • Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of BoAT 

  • Anupam Mittal, CEO and Founder of Shaadi.com 

  • Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics

  • Namita Thapar: Executive Director (ED) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

  • Deepinder Goyal: CEO and Co-Founder of Zomato

  • Ritesh Agarwal: CEO and Founder of OYO Rooms

  • Radhika Gupta: CEO and MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund

  • Amit Jain: CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho

  • Peyush Bansal: CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart

  • Azhar Iqubal: CEO and Co-Founder of Inshorts

  • Ronnie Screwvala: Chairperson and Co-Founder of UpGrad

  • Varun Dua: CEO and Founder of ACKO

