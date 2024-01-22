Shark Tank India Season 3: Start Date, Time, List Of Judges, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

After its first two seasons garnered attention and viewership across the country, business reality show Shark Tank India is returning with its latest season.

According to the show's format, those selected have to pitch their business or business ideas before a panel of judges. The panel will then decide whether either of them wants to invest in the pitch and then negotiate a deal. If the panel is not satisfied with the idea or business, they can reject it.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.

Below are the details of the latest season.