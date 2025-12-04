Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Unveil Iconic DDLJ Pose-Themed Bronze Statue At London's Leicester Square

The film, which was prominently shot in the UK, follows the love story of two young non-resident Indians Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. It's around Leicester Square in the film where Raj and Simran first cross paths, without being known to each other.

According to an press release, the statue is positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honouring the scene from the film. Other London locations featured in 'DDLJ' include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King's Cross Station.

Mark Williams, deputy chief executive at the Heart of London Business Alliance, had earlier this year commented that its fantastic to have the opportunity to add "titans of international cinema" Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to their trail, as per PTI reports.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time and has garnered much love from fans over the years. The pop culture phenomenon, has a new musical based on the film, "Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical" that premiere in the Manchester Opera House in May.