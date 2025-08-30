September Calendar 2025: Teacher's Day To Navratri — Full List Of National And International Events
Major festivals like Durga Puja, Onam and Navratri will be celebrated in India in September.
The month of September is marked by a series of important national and international days, as well as festivals. These occasions resonate both globally and in India. Important days in the month include Teachers’ Day in India, International Day of Peace and Hindi Diwas.
Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on Sept. 5. It honours the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered teacher. It is a day to appreciate the invaluable contributions of educators in shaping society.
Engineer’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned engineer and statesman. It is celebrated on Sept. 15 to pay tribute to the engineering profession and its role in nation-building.
World Ozone Day on Sept. 16 is a reminder of the critical role ozone plays in protecting our planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation and efforts to preserve the ozone layer.
World Rhino Day is observed on Sept. 22 and is dedicated to the conservation of rhinoceros populations around the globe.
Here’s a list of some of the important days and events in September 2025:
Full List Of National And International Days In September 2025
Sept. 1 to 7: National Nutrition Week
Sept. 2: World Coconut Day
Sept. 3: Skyscraper Day
Sept. 4: Mawlid an-Nabi ( Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi), National Wildlife Day
Sept. 5: Teacher's Day, International Day of Charity, Onam (Thiruvonam)
Sept. 6: Ananta Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan
Sept. 7: Grandparents Day, Brazilian Independence Day
Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day
Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day
Sept. 11: 9/11 Remembrance Day, Digvijay Diwas
Sept. 13: International Chocolate Day
Sept. 14: Hindi Diwas
Sept. 15: Engineer's Day, International Day of Democracy
Sept. 16: Malaysia Day, World Ozone Day
Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja, World Patient Safety Day
Sept. 18: International Equal Pay Day
Sept. 21: International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day, World Gratitude Day, Mahalaya
Sept. 22: World Rhino Day, First Day Of Navratri Festival
Sept. 23: International Day of Sign Languages
Sept. 25: Antyodaya Diwas
Sept. 26: World Contraception Day, World Environmental Health Day
Sept. 27: World Tourism Day
Sept. 28: World Rabies Day, National Sons Day, World Rivers Day
Sept. 29: World Heart Day
Sept. 30: International Translation Day