September Calendar 2025: Teacher's Day To Navratri — Full List Of National And International Events

Major festivals like Durga Puja, Onam and Navratri will be celebrated in India in September.

30 Aug 2025, 11:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Important Days In September 2025
(Photo source: Freepik)
The month of September is marked by a series of important national and international days, as well as festivals. These occasions resonate both globally and in India. Important days in the month include Teachers’ Day in India, International Day of Peace and Hindi Diwas.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on Sept. 5. It honours the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered teacher. It is a day to appreciate the invaluable contributions of educators in shaping society.

Engineer’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned engineer and statesman. It is celebrated on Sept. 15 to pay tribute to the engineering profession and its role in nation-building.

Major festivals like Anant Chaturdashi, Onam and Navratri will also be celebrated in India in September.

World Ozone Day on Sept. 16 is a reminder of the critical role ozone plays in protecting our planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation and efforts to preserve the ozone layer.

World Rhino Day is observed on Sept. 22 and is dedicated to the conservation of rhinoceros populations around the globe.

Here’s a list of some of the important days and events in September 2025:

Full List Of National And International Days In September 2025

  • Sept. 1 to 7: National Nutrition Week

  • Sept. 2: World Coconut Day

  • Sept. 3: Skyscraper Day

  • Sept. 4: Mawlid an-Nabi ( Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi), National Wildlife Day

  • Sept. 5: Teacher's Day, International Day of Charity, Onam (Thiruvonam)

  • Sept. 6: Ananta Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan

  • Sept. 7: Grandparents Day, Brazilian Independence Day

  • Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day

  • Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day

  • Sept. 11: 9/11 Remembrance Day, Digvijay Diwas

  • Sept. 13: International Chocolate Day

  • Sept. 14: Hindi Diwas

  • Sept. 15: Engineer's Day, International Day of Democracy

  • Sept. 16: Malaysia Day, World Ozone Day

  • Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja, World Patient Safety Day

  • Sept. 18: International Equal Pay Day

  • Sept. 21: International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day, World Gratitude Day, Mahalaya

  • Sept. 22: World Rhino Day, First Day Of Navratri Festival

  • Sept. 23: International Day of Sign Languages

  • Sept. 25: Antyodaya Diwas

  • Sept. 26: World Contraception Day, World Environmental Health Day

  • Sept. 27: World Tourism Day

  • Sept. 28: World Rabies Day, National Sons Day, World Rivers Day

  • Sept. 29: World Heart Day

  • Sept. 30: International Translation Day

