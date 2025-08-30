September Calendar 2025: Teacher's Day To Navratri — Full List Of National And International Events

The month of September is marked by a series of important national and international days, as well as festivals. These occasions resonate both globally and in India. Important days in the month include Teachers’ Day in India, International Day of Peace and Hindi Diwas.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on Sept. 5. It honours the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered teacher. It is a day to appreciate the invaluable contributions of educators in shaping society.

Engineer’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned engineer and statesman. It is celebrated on Sept. 15 to pay tribute to the engineering profession and its role in nation-building.