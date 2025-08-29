September 2025 New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here's What to Watch This Month

September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across different genres. From the second part of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende and more, these shows will feature on top OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sony Liv, among others.

Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar will be seen together in a gripping crime thriller, Maalik, which releases on Sept. 5 on Amazon Prime.

Netflix will roll out the much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Sept. 3. The show follows Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy as she uncovers dark secrets. and investigates a murder spree linked to a 25-year-old mystery.

Viewers will also get to see Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of a real-life cop in a thrilling manhunt for an absconding prisoner (played by Jim Sarbh) in Inspector Zende.

‘Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan’ (Z5, Sept. 5) is a romantic tale featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Its story revolves around visually impaired Jahaan, a musician, and Saba, an actress, who meet on a train and form a deep bond.

Other shows releasing this month include ‘Saiyaara’, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the Office-spin off, The Paper. Crime thriller series Task, featuring Mark Ruffalo, is also dropping this month.