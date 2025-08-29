September 2025 New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here's What to Watch This Month
Viewers will get to see Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of a real-life cop in a thrilling manhunt for an absconding prisoner (played by Jim Sarbh) in Inspector Zende.
September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across different genres. From the second part of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende and more, these shows will feature on top OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sony Liv, among others.
Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar will be seen together in a gripping crime thriller, Maalik, which releases on Sept. 5 on Amazon Prime.
Netflix will roll out the much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Sept. 3. The show follows Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy as she uncovers dark secrets. and investigates a murder spree linked to a 25-year-old mystery.
‘Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan’ (Z5, Sept. 5) is a romantic tale featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Its story revolves around visually impaired Jahaan, a musician, and Saba, an actress, who meet on a train and form a deep bond.
Other shows releasing this month include ‘Saiyaara’, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the Office-spin off, The Paper. Crime thriller series Task, featuring Mark Ruffalo, is also dropping this month.
List Of September OTT Releases:
1. Maalik
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chillar
2. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
OTT Platform: Z5
Genre: Romance
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor
3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Release Date: Sept. 3, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie
4. Pokémon Concierge Season 2
Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animation, Fantasy
Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno,
5. Inspector Zende
Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar
6. Dhadak 2
Release Date: Sept. 26 (tentative)
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's
7. Saiyaara
Release Date: Sept. 12
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
8. The Paper
Release Date: Sept. 4
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sitcom
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore
9. Task
Release Date: Sept. 8
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Suspense, thriller
Cast: Mark Ruffalo
10. The Morning Show
Release Date: Sept. 17
Platform: Apple TV
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon
11. The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Release date: Sept. 18
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Cast: Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan; directed by Aryan Khan