Business NewsTrendingSeptember 2025 New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here's What to Watch This Month
September 2025 New OTT Releases: Inspector Zende To Dhadak 2, Here's What to Watch This Month

Viewers will get to see Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of a real-life cop in a thrilling manhunt for an absconding prisoner (played by Jim Sarbh) in Inspector Zende.

September OTT Releases
(Photo source: bookmyshow)
September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across different genres. From the second part of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende and more, these shows will feature on top OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sony Liv, among others.

Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar will be seen together in a gripping crime thriller, Maalik, which releases on Sept. 5 on Amazon Prime.

Netflix will roll out the much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Sept. 3. The show follows Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy as she uncovers dark secrets. and investigates a murder spree linked to a 25-year-old mystery.

Viewers will also get to see Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of a real-life cop in a thrilling manhunt for an absconding prisoner (played by Jim Sarbh) in Inspector Zende.  

‘Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan’ (Z5, Sept. 5) is a romantic tale featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Its story revolves around visually impaired Jahaan, a musician, and Saba, an actress, who meet on a train and form a deep bond.

Other shows releasing this month include ‘Saiyaara’, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the Office-spin off, The Paper. Crime thriller series Task, featuring Mark Ruffalo, is also dropping this month.

List Of September OTT Releases:

1. Maalik

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chillar

2. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Z5

Genre: Romance

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Release Date: Sept. 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie

4. Pokémon Concierge Season 2

Release Date: Sept. 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno,

5. Inspector Zende

Release Date: Sept. 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar

6. Dhadak 2

Release Date: Sept. 26 (tentative)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's

7. Saiyaara

Release Date: Sept. 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

8. The Paper

Release Date: Sept. 4

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sitcom

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore

9. Task

Release Date: Sept. 8

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Suspense, thriller

Cast: Mark Ruffalo

10. The Morning Show

Release Date: Sept. 17

Platform: Apple TV

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

11. The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Release date: Sept. 18

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Cast: Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan; directed by Aryan Khan

