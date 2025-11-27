Senior Citizen Allotted Side Upper Berth In Train; X User Questions IRCTC's Seat Allocation Algorithm

An X user has raised concerns over alleged flaws in the ticket-booking system of Indian Railways, noting that a senior citizen was allotted an upper berth while younger co-passengers received lower berths.

"My 65-year-old father (senior citizen) was allotted a Side Upper berth on Train 12617, while in the same cabin, a young woman (early 20s) and a mid-40s male got the lower berths. How does IRCTC’s seat-allocation algorithm decide this?" the user asked in an X post on Nov. 25.

The user, who uses the X handle @CatchMeAbhiOrb, shared the incident and tagged the Railway Ministry and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling the situation "shocking." He asked how such an arrangement could be considered fair, pointing out that senior citizens often face difficulty climbing to upper berths.

"Do we really expect senior citizens to climb up and do the hard work? For a system that handles crores of bookings, basic prioritisation for elderly passengers shouldn’t be too much to ask. Please look into this, it’s long overdue," the user further said.

The post has fetched over 1,83,000 views with many people reacting that they have faced similar issues with seat allocation in the trains.