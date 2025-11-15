Seen Girija Oak’s Viral ‘Blue Saree’ Photo? Here’s The Real Story Behind It

The viral moment came from an interview clip where Girija amusingly recounted an incident from her junior college physics class. Girija shared that her physics professor once asked the class a puzzling question, "What are babes?" which left the students stunned and confused.

The humour stemmed from the professor's mispronunciation of the word "waves" as "babes". The professor went on to explain by saying, "There are two types of babes: transitional babes and longitudinal babes," completely confusing the students as they tried to understand the term.

It was only later that the class realised he actually meant "waves", referring to types of waves studied in physics.

Watch the video here. The exact moment is at 1:09:00: