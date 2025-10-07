Season's First Snowfall Blankets Shrines Of Kedarnath, Badrinath: Watch Video
The first snowfall of the season graced the revered shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath on Monday. The high-altitude temples were covered in a white sheet after light to moderate snowfall began in the afternoon.
The snowfall continued till the evening, leading to a white blanket-like visual around the temple. The snowfall marked the start of winter in the Garhwal Himalayas. Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli and Munsyari also witnessed fresh snow.
Videos of the season’s first snowfall were widely shared on social media platforms as tourists captured the serene white landscape.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | The enchanting sight of the season's first snowfall on the high hills of Shri Badrinath Dham and Hemkunt Sahib.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025
Source: Uttarakhand DIPR pic.twitter.com/xTh9BmI6Go
Meanwhile, rain soaked the lower regions of Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The snowfall followed as the weather agency issued an orange alert for high-altitude regions across Uttarakhand on Monday.
It warned of "heavy rain/snow (in regions above 4,000 metres) and intense to very intense spells of rain" at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital districts.
The divine beauty of Baba Kedarnath covered in the seasonâs first snowfall.— Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) October 7, 2025
Har Har Mahadev! ð± pic.twitter.com/tQK1kAy2HP
Uttarakhand Weather This Week:
According to officials, the fresh snowfall and rain were caused by an active western disturbance pulling moisture from the Arabian Sea. Similar weather is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday. Heavy rain or snowfall is likely in isolated areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag districts. Officials have urged caution for pilgrims and residents in high-altitude areas.
Due to adverse weather conditions, there is a risk of road blockages, landslides, and slippery conditions.
On Tuesday, while light to moderate rain and thunder showers will take place in most parts of the hilly state, high altitude regions will likely witness snowfall.
“Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is likely to occur at most places in the districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is likely to occur in regions with an altitude of 3500m and above,” the IMD Uttarakhand said in its press release.
Light to moderate thunderstorms are also likely on Wednesday in many districts, followed by light rainy conditions. From Oct. 10, dry weather conditions will likely prevail in most districts, the IMD said.