Season's First Snowfall Blankets Shrines Of Kedarnath, Badrinath: Watch Video

According to officials, the fresh snowfall and rain were caused by an active western disturbance pulling moisture from the Arabian Sea. Similar weather is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday. Heavy rain or snowfall is likely in isolated areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag districts. Officials have urged caution for pilgrims and residents in high-altitude areas.

Due to adverse weather conditions, there is a risk of road blockages, landslides, and slippery conditions.

On Tuesday, while light to moderate rain and thunder showers will take place in most parts of the hilly state, high altitude regions will likely witness snowfall.

“Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is likely to occur at most places in the districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is likely to occur in regions with an altitude of 3500m and above,” the IMD Uttarakhand said in its press release.

Light to moderate thunderstorms are also likely on Wednesday in many districts, followed by light rainy conditions. From Oct. 10, dry weather conditions will likely prevail in most districts, the IMD said.