Seasoned IT Executive Bats For Mandatory Work-From-Office On Monday. Internet Disagrees

Nagaraj MC, the chief quality officer of an IT company, took to LinkedIn to condemn the practice of taking a leave or working from home on Monday.

Nagaraj stated that he believed that the employees' "energy levels" would be lower after coming to work on Tuesday after having spent Monday at home.

He also said that it may interfere with setting goals, and output quality would also be affected by this low energy due to lack of spirited communication between team members.

The IT industry veteran also claimed that the lack of in-person interactions would make teamwork suffer in quality.

"Face-to-face interactions helps in building trust, sharing updates to action items in workbasket and taking problem solving approach when issues surface," Nagaraj wrote.

He concluded by suggesting that team leaders should declare Monday to be a day where everyone works from the office.

"There is no doubt that flexible work culture helps but leaders must try proposing Monday as WFO for all so that, the collaboration in teams takes over finger pointing, helps in effective planning for a week and thereby achieving better weekly goals for the team," he added.