'Scooter Was Updating’: Noida Man's Post On Unique Reason For Turning Up Late To Work Goes Viral

There are several reasons for office-goers getting late to work, but the reason given by Noida-based video producer, Pratik Rai, perhaps left his bosses stumped.

Rai's electric vehicle, an Ather scooter, automatically went on software update mode while he was leaving for work in the morning, eventually leading to a delay.

Rai's experience is a sign of technology's growing footprint in our lives and the unexpected fallouts that might occur.

He took to X to share his dilemma with his post reading: “It’s SUCH A NEW problem.”

He further added, “My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office. It's like - I am late to the office because my scooter was updating!”