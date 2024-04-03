'Scooter Was Updating’: Noida Man's Post On Unique Reason For Turning Up Late To Work Goes Viral
Over the years, people have resorted to traffic and car breakdowns as common excuses for being late for work.
There are several reasons for office-goers getting late to work, but the reason given by Noida-based video producer, Pratik Rai, perhaps left his bosses stumped.
Rai's electric vehicle, an Ather scooter, automatically went on software update mode while he was leaving for work in the morning, eventually leading to a delay.
Rai's experience is a sign of technology's growing footprint in our lives and the unexpected fallouts that might occur.
He took to X to share his dilemma with his post reading: “It’s SUCH A NEW problem.”
He further added, “My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office. It's like - I am late to the office because my scooter was updating!”
This is how Ather Energy reacted to the post:
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We've taken note of your feedback & have shared it with the relevant team. If you have any other concerns or need further assistance, don't hesitate to DM us. We're always here to help!
This is how netizens reacted to the situation:
You have successfully enrolled as Digital Slave. Submitted yourself to be monitored 24x7.
Congratulations.
Same happened to mine today morning. Felt the vehicle was free rolling too much even with slight acceleration yesterday, it generally starts to slow a but once you release the accelerator but that wasn't the case yesterday. I wonder if it was software glitch which they fixed.