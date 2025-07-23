Schools To Remain Closed In These Tamil Nadu Districts On July 23, 24, 28; Check Details Here

Schools in many districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed for three days this month on account of regional celebrations. Several districts have declared public holidays on July 23, 24 and 28 on account of emperor Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary and the Thiruvadhirai festival.

The districts which have declared holidays for schools include Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Chengalpattu.

Schools in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur District will remain shut on Wednesday, July 23, on account of the celebration of Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary. A legendary ruler of the Chola dynasty, Rajendra Chola is known for expanding his territory across many Southeast Asian countries. His regime is marked by the military prowess of one of India’s most developed ancient kingdoms. His period is also considered the golden era in the history of Tamil Nadu. His reign extended up to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Myanmar, and even parts of Vietnam and Cambodia.

However, the district administration has directed that the coming Saturday, July 26, will be a full working day for all schools and government offices. The step has been taken to compensate for the mid-week holidays.