Schools To Remain Closed In These Tamil Nadu Districts On July 23, 24, 28; Check Details Here
Schools in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district will remain shut on Wednesday on account of the celebration of emperor Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary.
Schools in many districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed for three days this month on account of regional celebrations. Several districts have declared public holidays on July 23, 24 and 28 on account of emperor Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary and the Thiruvadhirai festival.
The districts which have declared holidays for schools include Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Chengalpattu.
Schools in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur District will remain shut on Wednesday, July 23, on account of the celebration of Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary. A legendary ruler of the Chola dynasty, Rajendra Chola is known for expanding his territory across many Southeast Asian countries. His regime is marked by the military prowess of one of India’s most developed ancient kingdoms. His period is also considered the golden era in the history of Tamil Nadu. His reign extended up to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Myanmar, and even parts of Vietnam and Cambodia.
However, the district administration has directed that the coming Saturday, July 26, will be a full working day for all schools and government offices. The step has been taken to compensate for the mid-week holidays.
Aadi Amavasai Holiday On July 24
Schools in Kanyakumari town will remain closed on Thursday, July 24, due to the regional observances on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai. The day holds immense religious and spiritual importance in Tamil Nadu’s regional traditions. On Aadi Amavasai, people across Tamil Nadu offer prayers and perform various rituals to pay homage to their ancestors. Visits to temples and riverbanks are common, where people take part in Pitru Tarpanam, a traditional way of seeking blessings from ancestors.
Holiday In Chengalpattu District On July 28
Schools across Chengalpattu district will remain shut on Monday, July 28, on account of the Aadipooram festival. Celebrated as Andal Jayanthi, the day is devoted to Goddess Andal, one of the 12 Alvars of Tamil Bhakti tradition.
A regional holiday is observed every year in the district for the Aadipooram Festival held at Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedham. It’s a significant annual religious gathering in the district.
Devotees take part in vibrant temple rituals and ceremonies at home, seeking blessings for health, happiness and prosperity.
Reportedly, officials have urged schools to have a full working day on Saturday (Aug. 9) to make up for the holiday.