School Principal Issues Cheque Of 'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty', Cheque Bounces

A cheque issued by a government school in Himachal Pradesh has drawn attention online after it was rejected by a bank for multiple spelling errors. The cheque signed by the principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat district, Simour was issued for Atter Singh and for an amount of Rs 7,616.

While the numerical amount was written correctly, the amount written in words contained glaring mistakes. The amount was written as "Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty".

The word seven was written as "saven", thousand became "Thursday", hundred was written as "harendra", and instead of sixteen, the writer had written "sixty". The numerical amount, however, had been entered correctly.