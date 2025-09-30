School Principal Issues Cheque Of 'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty', Cheque Bounces
A cheque issued by a government school in Himachal Pradesh has drawn attention online after it was rejected by a bank for multiple spelling errors. The cheque signed by the principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat district, Simour was issued for Atter Singh and for an amount of Rs 7,616.
While the numerical amount was written correctly, the amount written in words contained glaring mistakes. The amount was written as "Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty".
The word seven was written as "saven", thousand became "Thursday", hundred was written as "harendra", and instead of sixteen, the writer had written "sixty". The numerical amount, however, had been entered correctly.
Even though the cheque bears the principal's signature, it is unclear whether he wrote it himself. Irrespective of that, it was a huge error on his part to not check the cheque before issuing it.
It comes as a no surprise that the cheque bounced due to multiple mistakes. However, netizens raised concerns over the matter and questioned the principal's educational qualifications.
"This is the standard of our teachers in government schools," wrote a user on X.
A user wrote, "This is the condition of the masters, which is why no one wants to send their children to government schools. It pains people like us who studied in government schools ourselves. Well, system change is happening everywhere, so why should schools be left behind?"
A user commented that probably even the name is incorrect while another joked, "Fault in autocorrect system of pen!"
NDTV Profit could not verify the authenticity of the post.
Meanwhile, the Education Department in Himachal Pradesh has imposed a ban to use mobile phones by students and teachers during school hours to ensure distraction-free academic atmosphere and better student-teacher interaction. While the teachers have been instructed to leave the mobile phones in safe custody before going to class, students have been directed not to bring their phones to the schools at all. It said that in case of any emergency the landline phone in the school would be available for use.
The director of school education has ordered all deputy directors to ensure compliance to the order in all schools under their jurisdiction and also display the instruction on the notice board.