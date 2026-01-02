School Holidays: Winter Vacation Extended In These States Due To Cold Wave Alert — Check Dates Here

Delhi

In the national capital, the winter vacations started on Jan. 1 and will continue till Jan. 15. As per the academic calendar, the schools will now open on Jan. 16



Uttar Pradesh

With the intense cold wave continuing to disrupt normal life, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across the state until Jan. 5.

The latest directive remains applicable to all schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh Board. This comes after instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that were issued in view of persistent cold wave conditions and dense fog.

On Dec. 29, 2025, the state government announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till Jan. 1. Students and parents have been advised to stay connected with the school authorities for further updates.

Punjab

The Punjab government earlier announced the extension of school holidays amid the brutal cold.

All schools across the state will remain shut until Jan. 7, while regular classes will resume from Jan. 8, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains wrote on X.