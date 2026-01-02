School Holidays: Winter Vacation Extended In These States Due To Cold Wave Alert — Check Dates Here
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 5 due to severe cold weather.
As the cold wave, dense fog, and rising air pollution grip several cities across North India, multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Assam, have declared holidays for schools to safeguard the health of students and teachers.
Schools affiliated with state boards, central boards such as CBSE and ICSE, and private institutions had earlier announced winter breaks, which started around Christmas, considering local climatic conditions. Now, a few states have further extended the vacations for students due to the cold wave.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops between 4.5 and 6.5 degrees celsius below the normal average temperature.
Schools Closed Across These States
Delhi
In the national capital, the winter vacations started on Jan. 1 and will continue till Jan. 15. As per the academic calendar, the schools will now open on Jan. 16
Uttar Pradesh
With the intense cold wave continuing to disrupt normal life, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across the state until Jan. 5.
The latest directive remains applicable to all schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh Board. This comes after instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that were issued in view of persistent cold wave conditions and dense fog.
On Dec. 29, 2025, the state government announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till Jan. 1. Students and parents have been advised to stay connected with the school authorities for further updates.
Punjab
The Punjab government earlier announced the extension of school holidays amid the brutal cold.
All schools across the state will remain shut until Jan. 7, while regular classes will resume from Jan. 8, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains wrote on X.
à¨®à¨¾à¨¨à¨¯à©à¨ à¨®à©à©±à¨ à¨®à©°à¨¤à¨°à© à¨ªà©°à¨à¨¾à¨¬ à¨¸.à¨à¨à¨µà©°à¨¤ à¨¸à¨¿à©°à¨ à¨®à¨¾à¨¨ à¨à© à¨¦à© à¨¦à¨¿à¨¸à¨¼à¨¾ à¨¨à¨¿à¨°à¨¦à©à¨¸à¨¼à¨¾à¨ à¨ à¨¨à©à¨¸à¨¾à¨°, à¨¸à©à¨¬à© à¨µà¨¿à©±à¨ à¨²à¨à¨¾à¨¤à¨¾à¨° à¨µà©±à¨§ à¨°à¨¹à© à¨ à©°à¨¡ à¨ à¨¤à© à¨§à©à©°à¨¦ à¨¨à©à©° à¨¦à©à¨à¨¦à¨¿à¨à¨, à¨¬à©±à¨à¨¿à¨à¨ à¨ à¨¤à© à¨¸à¨à¨¾à¨« à¨¦à© à¨¸à¨¿à¨¹à¨¤ à¨ à¨¤à© à¨¸à©à¨°à©±à¨à¨¿à¨ à¨¨à©à©° à¨§à¨¿à¨à¨¨ à¨µà¨¿à©±à¨ à¨°à©±à¨à¨¦à¨¿à¨à¨ à¨¸à©à¨¬à© à¨¦à© à¨¸à¨¾à¨°à© à¨¸à¨°à¨à¨¾à¨°à©, à¨à¨¡à¨¿à¨¡, à¨®à¨¾à¨¨à¨¤à¨¾ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨¾à¨ªà¨¤ à¨ à¨¤à© à¨ªà©à¨°à¨¾à¨à¨µà©à¨ à¨¸à¨à©à¨²à¨¾à¨ à¨µà¨¿à©±à¨ 7 à¨à¨¨à¨µà¨°à© à¨¤à©±à¨ à¨à©à©±à¨à©à¨à¨ à¨à©à¨¤à©à¨à¨ à¨à¨¾à¨à¨¦à©à¨à¨â¦— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) December 31, 2025
Assam
In Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Guwahati, all schools remain shut till Jan. 6. The decision comes after considering the health and safety of students, amid harsh winter conditions.
Recently, an official order stated that government and provincialised schools in Kamrup (Metropolitan) will be closed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. The classes will resume on Jan. 7.
Haryana
In Haryana, the winter vacations started on Jan. 1 and will continue till Jan. 15.
Kerala
The winter vacation in Kerala is from Dec. 24, 2025, to Jan. 4. Schools will reopen on Jan. 5.
Jammu and Kashmir
Pre-Primary: Schools closed from Nov. 26 to Feb. 28.
Classes 1-8: Dec. 1 until Feb. 28.
Classes 9-12: Dec. 11 to Feb. 22.