School Holiday Tomorrow: Are Schools Closed In Chennai On December 2 Due To Heavy Rains?
District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced that schools & colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Tuesday, December 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students & staff.
Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu were closed on Monday, December 1, due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnant deep depression of Cyclone Ditwah. Torrential rains from the deep depression inundated major roads and subways across the city, bringing traffic to a gridning halt. As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday (December 2).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South India, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern interior Karnataka.
District-Wise School Closure In Tamil Nadu
In view of the adverse weather conditions, the District Collectors have declared a holiday tomorrow, December 2, for all schools and colleges in the following districts:
- Chennai
- Tiruvallur
- Chengalpattu
- Kanchipuram
Local universities like Anna University and Madras University have postponed Tuesday's exams in Chennai and other affected districts.
Parents are requested to check with local authorities and school administration to confirm the December 2 holiday.
Chennai and Tamil Nadu Districts Weather Update
The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu & Kanchipuram districts. Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail over the North Coastal & adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
image: IMD Chennai
Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) Update
In its latest update issued on the evening of December 1, IMD said, "Yesterday’s Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved northwards and weakened into a Deep Depression in the same evening (1730 hrs IST) of 30th Nov. over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil NaduPuducherry coasts. Continuing to move further northwards, it lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 01st December 2025 over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts, near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 50 km east of Chennai (India), 140 km northeast of Puducherry (India), 160 km north-northeast of Cuddalore (India), 170 km south-southeast of Nellore (India). The minimum distance of the centre of the deep depression from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 35 km".
The weather agency also stated that "It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and maintain the intensity of deep depression till evening. Thereafter continuing to move slowly northwards, it is very likely to weaken into a depression during the subsequent 12 hours."