School Holiday Tomorrow: Are Schools Closed In Chennai On December 2 Due To Heavy Rains?

Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu were closed on Monday, December 1, due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnant deep depression of Cyclone Ditwah. Torrential rains from the deep depression inundated major roads and subways across the city, bringing traffic to a gridning halt. As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday (December 2).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South India, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern interior Karnataka.