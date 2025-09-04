School Holiday On Sept. 5: Are Schools Open Or Closed For Id-E-Milad?

Schools in several states are expected to remain closed on Sept. 5 on account of regional festivals. While Sept. 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day in India, this year, it coincides with Id-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi.

Many schools are expected to observe Teachers’ Day as planned. These usually involve performances by senior students. However, junior classes, from nursery to middle school, are likely to remain closed on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered educationist and philosopher. The day is dedicated to recognise the contributions of teachers to society.

Parents are advised to check with their children’s schools to avoid any inconvenience. Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Patna and Mumbai, among other cities, are expected to remain closed.

As Id-E-Milad is a public holiday in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, among others, schools will remain closed in these states.

During public holidays, banks, government institutions and public institutions typically remain closed. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also usually follow a similar holiday calendar.