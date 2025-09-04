School Holiday On Sept. 5: Are Schools Open Or Closed For Id-E-Milad?
Schools will remain closed in several states across India on Sept. 5 on account of Id-e-Milad and regional festivals.
Schools in several states are expected to remain closed on Sept. 5 on account of regional festivals. While Sept. 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day in India, this year, it coincides with Id-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi.
Many schools are expected to observe Teachers’ Day as planned. These usually involve performances by senior students. However, junior classes, from nursery to middle school, are likely to remain closed on the occasion.
Teachers’ Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a revered educationist and philosopher. The day is dedicated to recognise the contributions of teachers to society.
Parents are advised to check with their children’s schools to avoid any inconvenience. Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Patna and Mumbai, among other cities, are expected to remain closed.
As Id-E-Milad is a public holiday in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, among others, schools will remain closed in these states.
During public holidays, banks, government institutions and public institutions typically remain closed. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also usually follow a similar holiday calendar.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It falls in Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.
In Kerala, schools are likely to be shut on Sept. 5, on account of Thiruvonam, the most significant day of the Onam festival.
Additionally, continuous heavy rainfall in regions like Delhi-NCR may prompt additional holidays for schools. Widespread rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, among other cities, has led to waterlogging of roads and massive traffic jams in the last two days. As a result, authorities in affected cities announced the temporary closure of schools. The impacted districts have been carrying out online classes in view of the situation.
Parents are advised to check with local official circulars and schools to stay updated on the latest information.