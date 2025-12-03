School Holiday In Chennai Tomorrow? Here's What The Official Announcement States

Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu have remained closed this week due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnant depression of Cyclone Ditwah.

Despite the weakening of the system, Chennai and nearby districts have continued to be battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days, including today. In view of this situation, schools will be closed tomorrow (December 4) as a precautionary measure due to heavy rain.

District Collector Rashmith Siddharth Jagade has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai tomorrow and District Collector Pratap has announced that a holiday will be declared for schools only in Tiruvallur district tomorrow.

Torrential rains from the depression inundated major roads and subways across the city, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

Parents are requested to check with local authorities and the school administration to confirm the December 4 holiday.