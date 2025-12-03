School Holiday In Chennai Tomorrow? Here's What The Official Announcement States
As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Thursday (December 4).
Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu have remained closed this week due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnant depression of Cyclone Ditwah.
Despite the weakening of the system, Chennai and nearby districts have continued to be battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days, including today. In view of this situation, schools will be closed tomorrow (December 4) as a precautionary measure due to heavy rain.
District Collector Rashmith Siddharth Jagade has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai tomorrow and District Collector Pratap has announced that a holiday will be declared for schools only in Tiruvallur district tomorrow.
Torrential rains from the depression inundated major roads and subways across the city, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.
According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.
Parents are requested to check with local authorities and the school administration to confirm the December 4 holiday.
Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu remained shut on December 3 as continuous heavy rainfall, triggered by the deep depression, disrupted normal life across these districts.
Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) Update
In its latest update issued on the evening of December 3, IMD said, "The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure area over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST of today, December 3 2025. It is very likely to continue to move southwestwards slowly across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours."
The weather agency also stated that "It is the last bulletin in association with this system."
The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North #Tamil_Nadu-#Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a #Well_Marked_Low Pressure area over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood at 0530 hrsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/smUPlnsv8w— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2025
Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast On December 4
Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that rainfall activity will continue until December 5 in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.