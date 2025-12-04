Scammer Hunted Down With ChatGPT, Forced to Apologise; AI Outsmarts Fraudster In Viral Delhi Story

Once the scammer sent the QR code, the user complained that he was having issues using it. This was part of his plan to catch the scammer.

He used ChatGPT to develop a webpage to capture the fraudster’s GPS data and photograph him via the device’s front camera. Hosting the page himself, he shared the link with the scammer, explaining that submitting the QR code there would accelerate the payment process.

“Driven by greed, haste, and completely trusting the appearance of a transaction portal, he clicked the link. As soon as the fraudster opened the link, my page executed perfectly. Because he was likely accessing the page on his mobile phone, I instantly received his live GPS coordinates, his IP address, and, most satisfyingly, a clear, front-camera snapshot of him sitting. I immediately sent the scammer his own photo and precise location data,” the user wrote.

“The effect is evident on screenshots. Within minutes, my phone was flooded with calls from various numbers, all belonging to him. He was now pleading, insisting he would abandon this line of work entirely and desperately asking for another chance. Needless to say, he would very well be scamming someone the very next hour, but boy, the satisfaction of stealing from a thief is crazy,” the post concluded.