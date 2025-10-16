SBI UPI Service Down Again? Bank Confirms Intermittent Technical Issues Can Cause Decline In UPI Payments
The outage may impact an array of users as the UPI is emerging as one of the top payment modes for transactions in India.
The Unified Payments Interface system of the State Bank of India was briefly impacted on Thursday morning, as per an update shared by the state-run lender.
SBI posted a message on X at 7:45 a.m. confirming a technical snag that affected UPI payment services.
We are facing intermittent technical issues in UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services. Expected to be resolved by 08:00 Hrs IST dated 16.10.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret theâ¦— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 16, 2025
A spike in complaints related to the outages was also seen on DownDetector, a platform that measures the operationality of such web services.
Image: downdetector.in
SBI UPI Service Outage On October 7
This is the second time in the last 10 days that SBI UPI services have been affected due to technical issues.
The Unified Payments Interface system of the State Bank of India was briefly impacted on October 7, as per an update shared by the state-run lender. A spike in complaints related to the outages was also seen on DownDetector.
On October 7, more than 1,200 users had reported facing issues between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with 51% having trouble with fund transfers. Although, it is not clear whether all fund transfers were attempted via UPI.
"We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services," SBI said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the issue "will be resolved" by 7 pm on Tuesday.
"Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.
We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services. This will be resolved by 19:45 Hrs IST dated 07.10.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret theâ¦— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 7, 2025
The outage impacted an array of users, as the UPI is emerging as one of the top payment modes for transactions in India.
As of September 2025, UPI recorded 1,963.34 crore transactions worth Rs 24.89 lakh crore, according to data released by National Payments Corporation of India.
Although SBI UPI holds a smaller share as compared to sectoral leaders like Google Pay and PhonePe, the outage in its services is significant as the service is provided by the country's largest lender, State Bank of India.
The bank's services had faced similar disruptions earlier this year in March. As per complaints recorded by Downdetector, there was a surge around 3 p.m. on March 11, with around 800 users facing issues with multiple online services. Majority of the complaints were related to mobile banking, followed by online banking and then online login.