SBI UPI Service Down Again? Bank Confirms Intermittent Technical Issues Can Cause Decline In UPI Payments

This is the second time in the last 10 days that SBI UPI services have been affected due to technical issues.

The Unified Payments Interface system of the State Bank of India was briefly impacted on October 7, as per an update shared by the state-run lender. A spike in complaints related to the outages was also seen on DownDetector.

On October 7, more than 1,200 users had reported facing issues between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with 51% having trouble with fund transfers. Although, it is not clear whether all fund transfers were attempted via UPI.

"We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services," SBI said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the issue "will be resolved" by 7 pm on Tuesday.

"Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.