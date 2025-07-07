Save More With BHIM 3.0: Get Rs 25 Off On Top Apps And Up To Rs 250 Monthly Cashback — Here’s How
The BHIM 3.0 app introduces a range of user rewards, including instant discounts and monthly cashback, to encourage digital payments.
The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app has rolled out a series of new offers and incentives under its latest version, BHIM 3.0, aimed at encouraging more users to adopt and engage with India’s homegrown digital payments platform.
The updates bring attractive instant discounts and cashback benefits across food delivery, groceries, travel, fuel, utility payments and more.
Up To Rs 25 Instant Discount On Shopping And Food Apps
BHIM 3.0 now offers users up to Rs 25 in instant discounts across platforms such as Swiggy, Instamart, Zomato, Zepto and Meesho. These discounts apply when transactions are completed using the BHIM app through UPI, making everyday online shopping and food ordering more affordable.
Earn Up To Rs 250 Monthly Cashback On Daily Expenses
In addition to discounts, users can now earn a monthly cashback of up to Rs 250. This applies to a wide range of spending categories, including food and groceries, travel and fuel, utility bill payments and prepaid mobile recharges.
UPI Circle: Manage Dependent Transactions Easily
The latest version of the BHIM app comes with a new feature, the UPI Circle, a feature that allows users to add dependents and authorise their UPI payments. This is useful for parents managing children's spending or for those coordinating finances for elderly family members or the household staff.
UPI LITE: Fast, PIN-Free Transactions
The UPI LITE feature enables users to perform lightning-fast, low-value transactions without requiring a PIN. It could be ideal for quick purchases like snacks, local transport or shop payments. This feature improves the user experience by reducing the time and steps needed to complete minor transactions.
Tracking Spends And Budget Management
With BHIM 3.0, users can now easily track and manage their spending within the app. The updated interface offers detailed insights into expenses, helping users better manage budgets and financial habits.
Integration Of RuPay Credit Cards
BHIM now allows users to link their RuPay credit cards directly within the app. This move also supports the broader initiative to promote RuPay card adoption in the digital ecosystem.
Bill Payments Without Hidden Charges
The revamped platform continues to provide a transparent bill payment experience for various utilities, like electricity, gas, broadband and mobile phone recharges. Users can pay utility bills directly from the app with the assurance of no hidden fees.
With these improved features and cashback incentives, BHIM 3.0 is positioning itself as a stronger alternative in India’s competitive UPI ecosystem. The app continues to highlight its identity as “India’s own Payments App”, aiming to combine ease of use with real, everyday savings.