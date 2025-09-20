Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today?

Banks across India will remain closed on multiple days in September due to regional festivals and regular weekend holidays. With major festivals like Navratri approaching, customers are likely to face inconvenience due to disruption in banking services from Sept. 22 onward.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are 17 bank holidays this month. These include 10 festive holidays across various states. Additionally, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as per RBI guidelines.

Initially, nine festive holidays were scheduled for September. However, two more regional holidays were later added. One was on Sept. 8 in Mumbai for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi. Another was added on Sept. 18 in Meghalaya for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

Apart from banks, government offices, schools, and other public institutions in affected states will also remain closed on these dates. It’s important to note that bank holidays vary from state to state, depending on local festivals. Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule of their local branch before planning a visit.

While bank branches are closed on holidays, digital banking services remain available. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI payments and ATM services remain available on holidays.