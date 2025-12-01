San Francisco Has Self-Driving Cars, India Has 10-Minute Everything: US-Based Firm's Indian-Origin CEO

A US-based firm's chief executive officer was stunned after experiencing Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery service in Ranchi, calling India “already living in 2030".

The US-based Indian-origin executive’s recent three-week visit to India called attention to India’s rapid adoption of quick-commerce solutions.

In a post on LinkedIn, Varuni Sarwal, CEO of TriFetch, claimed that India’s 10-minute delivery culture made Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping in the United States “feel ancient". While the US believes that it leads global innovation, she argued that India’s B2C logistics "is already living in 2030".

Blinkit, a leading instant delivery platform in India, has been pioneering ultra-fast delivery models across major cities and expanding into tier-2 locations like Ranchi. The CEO’s remark came after witnessing the efficiency and speed of Blinkit’s operations firsthand during her visit, which contrasts with delivery timelines in many developed countries.

"Rosemary H. and I traveled to Ranchi last week for an IIT Delhi friend’s wedding. In the chaos of travel, we realized we had zero outfits for the Haldi ceremony," she wrote.

"In the US, being in a smaller city without a car means a panic Uber to a mall or a 2-day Amazon wait. In Ranchi (a Tier-2 city), it looked like this. We opened Blinkit at the hotel. 15 minutes later, a rider arrived with two complete traditional outfits.

"The depth of the Indian consumer market is mind-bending. The fact that high-velocity B2C logistics work this seamlessly in Ranchi is proof that the "India Opportunity" goes far beyond the top 1%. I am going to miss this speed when I head back to SF," Sarwal added.

Industry experts note that such innovations position India as a global leader in last-mile delivery solutions, challenging traditional e-commerce models. The CEO’s observation highlights the broader story that India has the ability to integrate technology and scale operations in diverse markets.