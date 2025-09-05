Business NewsTrendingSamay Raina, Balraj Ghai At Lalbaugcha Raja With Shiv Sena Leader Accused Of Vandalising The Habitat
ADVERTISEMENT

Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai At Lalbaugcha Raja With Shiv Sena Leader Accused Of Vandalising The Habitat

Their visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi left fans in shock.

05 Sep 2025, 12:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Balraj Singh Ghai and Rahool Kanal seem to have reconciled and moved on. (Source: Viral Bhayani)</p></div>
Balraj Singh Ghai and Rahool Kanal seem to have reconciled and moved on. (Source: Viral Bhayani)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Months after Shiv Sena-affiliated Yuva Sena’s Rahool Kanal was accused of vandalising The Habitat, a comedy and music cafe, he was seen with the property's owner, Balraj Singh Ghai, at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. And accompanying the two was comedian Samay Raina, who has had his own fair share of controversies, especially after clips from his now-discontinued YouTube show went viral.  

Their appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal together left fans in shock. Kanal was previously linked to the vandalism of The Habitat carried out by Shiv Sena supporters after comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made a controversial remark about former Maharashtra chief minister and current deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Balraj shared a photo with Kanal on Instagram and wrote, “With blessings of Bappa we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much, @rahulnarainkanal bhai, for taking me for this amazing Darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life.”

ALSO READ

Kumal Kamra Row: Action Causes Reaction, Says Eknath Shinde After Sena Attack On Habitat Club
Opinion
Kumal Kamra Row: Action Causes Reaction, Says Eknath Shinde After Sena Attack On Habitat Club
Read More

The reactions came thick and fast. One user wrote, “Yeh bhi Trump ne krwaya hai (Trump got this done).”

The Instagram account of The Habitat posted, “A collab we didn’t expect.”

Further, a video shared by Viral Bhayani showed Samay Raina smiling and posing for photos alongside Balraj and Kanal. The internet was quick to react; many were surprised at seeing the trio together.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOJiSbKE0r1/

One user responded by saying, “Habitat todne wale k sath seedha?”

Another wrote, “Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons in Habitat?”

Another person said, “Balraj Ghai ka insurance claim settlement ho gaya lagta.”

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, commented, “What a joke?"

The vandalism at The Habitat came hours after Kumal Kamra shared a video, filmed at the venue, on his YouTube channel. In his stand-up video, Kamra's political commentary, especially concerning Shinde, didn't go down well with his supporters, triggering massive backlash

Despite calls from the party for an apology, Kunal Kamra refused to retract his comments or apologise.

Samay Raina has faced legal action after Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, made some tasteless remarks involving the parents of a contestant on his show India's Got Latent.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Asks Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Post Apologies For Jokes On Persons With Disabilities
Opinion
Supreme Court Asks Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Post Apologies For Jokes On Persons With Disabilities
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT