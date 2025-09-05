Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai At Lalbaugcha Raja With Shiv Sena Leader Accused Of Vandalising The Habitat
Their visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi left fans in shock.
Months after Shiv Sena-affiliated Yuva Sena’s Rahool Kanal was accused of vandalising The Habitat, a comedy and music cafe, he was seen with the property's owner, Balraj Singh Ghai, at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. And accompanying the two was comedian Samay Raina, who has had his own fair share of controversies, especially after clips from his now-discontinued YouTube show went viral.
Their appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal together left fans in shock. Kanal was previously linked to the vandalism of The Habitat carried out by Shiv Sena supporters after comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made a controversial remark about former Maharashtra chief minister and current deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
Balraj shared a photo with Kanal on Instagram and wrote, “With blessings of Bappa we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much, @rahulnarainkanal bhai, for taking me for this amazing Darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life.”
The reactions came thick and fast. One user wrote, “Yeh bhi Trump ne krwaya hai (Trump got this done).”
The Instagram account of The Habitat posted, “A collab we didn’t expect.”
Further, a video shared by Viral Bhayani showed Samay Raina smiling and posing for photos alongside Balraj and Kanal. The internet was quick to react; many were surprised at seeing the trio together.
One user responded by saying, “Habitat todne wale k sath seedha?”
Another wrote, “Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons in Habitat?”
Another person said, “Balraj Ghai ka insurance claim settlement ho gaya lagta.”
Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, commented, “What a joke?"
The vandalism at The Habitat came hours after Kumal Kamra shared a video, filmed at the venue, on his YouTube channel. In his stand-up video, Kamra's political commentary, especially concerning Shinde, didn't go down well with his supporters, triggering massive backlash
Despite calls from the party for an apology, Kunal Kamra refused to retract his comments or apologise.
Samay Raina has faced legal action after Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, made some tasteless remarks involving the parents of a contestant on his show India's Got Latent.