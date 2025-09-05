Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai At Lalbaugcha Raja With Shiv Sena Leader Accused Of Vandalising The Habitat

Months after Shiv Sena-affiliated Yuva Sena’s Rahool Kanal was accused of vandalising The Habitat, a comedy and music cafe, he was seen with the property's owner, Balraj Singh Ghai, at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. And accompanying the two was comedian Samay Raina, who has had his own fair share of controversies, especially after clips from his now-discontinued YouTube show went viral.

Their appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal together left fans in shock. Kanal was previously linked to the vandalism of The Habitat carried out by Shiv Sena supporters after comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made a controversial remark about former Maharashtra chief minister and current deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Balraj shared a photo with Kanal on Instagram and wrote, “With blessings of Bappa we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much, @rahulnarainkanal bhai, for taking me for this amazing Darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life.”