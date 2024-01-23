'Sam Bahadur' OTT Release Date: Vicky Kaushal Starrer To Release On Zee5 On This Date

'Sam Bahadur' also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for her, said Meghna Gulzar.

"The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication," the director said.

"I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation," said Vicky Kaushal.

Before the movie's theatrical release, Vicky Kaushal hoped that his portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 'Sam Bahadur' resonates with people and becomes part of his film legacy.

"We want to reach every household, village, town, city and every corner of the world. Money and fame... It's great, we all crave for that. But what we work for is people watching it, resonating with it and celebrating it, celebrating the man (Sam Manekshaw). That will be the utmost validation," he told PTI in an interview.