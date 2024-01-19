'Salaar' OTT Release Date: Prabhas, Prithviraj Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Day

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. As per multiple media reports, 'Salaar' was made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore.

'Salaar', along with NTR Jr's 'Devara' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun is part of Netflix's 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

This year Netflix will also be home to other Telugu titles such as 'Buddy', 'Gangs of Godavari', 'Tillu Square', Vijay Devarakonda's 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th movie, separate untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya as well as the ninth production of Ga2 Pictures.

"These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors' performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world," a press release said.

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, said this year the company is looking forward to making the best of Telugu cinema available to its subscribers.

'Devara' is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on April 5, with 'Pushpa 2' set to arrive on August 15.

Out of the 12 films, 'Hi Nanna' is already streaming on Netflix. The film, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, released in cinema halls on December 7.