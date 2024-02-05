Safer Internet Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
In an effort to foster a safer and more positive online environment, Safer Internet Day is observed on February 6. This annual event is a global initiative to raise awareness about the importance of a secure Internet experience for individuals of all ages, with a particular focus on children and young people.
Safer Internet Day 2024: Date
The global community will mark Safer Internet Day 2024 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
Safer Internet Day 2024: Theme
The theme for Safer Internet Day 2024 is 'Together for a Better Internet', which revolves around promoting a secure online environment for all users, with a special focus on safeguarding children and young people. The initiative underscores the importance of staying safe and informed in the digital age.
Safer Internet Day 2024: History
This year marks the 19th edition of Safer Internet Day, which traces its roots back to the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. Since its adoption by the Insafe network in 2005, the day has gained global recognition, being celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories. The event serves as an annual reminder to address emerging online issues and current concerns.
Safer Internet Day 2024: Significance
Safer Internet Day plays a crucial role in spreading awareness about the need for online safety. The initiative emphasises creating a better Internet environment by addressing challenges and concerns associated with the digital realm. Safer Internet Centres and Safer Internet Day Committees, working globally, contribute to the cause by promoting educational campaigns, running helplines, and fostering a multi-stakeholder approach.
How to Celebrate Safer Internet Day 2024
To celebrate Safer Internet Day, individuals, parents, educators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to join the movement titled 'Together for a Better Internet'.
Participants can contribute by expanding their online safety knowledge, understanding how to address cyberbullying, and promoting positive communication in the digital space. Emphasising responsible, respectful, critical, and creative use of technology is vital not only on this day, but also throughout the year.