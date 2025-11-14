Who Was Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka? India’s ‘Tree Woman’ Who Passed Away At 114

Veteran environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, known for her extraordinary contribution to afforestation, passed away on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the age of 114.

As per reports, she died at Apollo Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru. She had been receiving treatment after complaints of extreme fatigue and poor appetite.

Karnataka CM posted a heartfelt note on X. Remembering Timmakka, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Salumara Timmakka. Timmakka, who planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation. Even though Timmakka has left us today, her love for the environment has made her immortal. My salutations to the departed great soul. The region has become poorer with the demise of Salumara Timmakka. I pray that the departed soul attains eternal peace. My condolences to their family."