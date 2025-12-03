Russian Daredevil Plays Football Under Hot Air Balloon At 1,800 Metres, Performs Ronaldo’s 'Siuuu' Mid-Air

A high-altitude stunt has taken social media by storm after Russian extreme athlete Sergey Boytsov staged a football match 1,800 metres above the ground, using a makeshift pitch suspended beneath a hot-air balloon. The feat has astonished both football fans and thrill-seekers.

In a video posted by Boytsov on Instagram, a couple of players can be seen in full football gear, with the unusual addition of parachute backpacks. The players are seen sprinting, tackling and scoring while drifting thousands of feet above the ground. An aircraft circles overhead to film the scene, revealing a narrow pitch suspended from the hot-air balloon by ropes, with tiny figures darting across it. Clear skies complete the backdrop to a football match unlike anything witnessed before.

Boytsov also claimed to have set a new record with the event. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote: "We set a new world record. The world’s first hot air balloon football match at an altitude of 1,800 metres."