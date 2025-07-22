Rs 50 LPA In Dubai Vs Rs 33 Lakh In India: Techie Seeks Advice, Internet Weighs In

A Reddit post by a software engineer has gone viral after he asked the internet to help him choose between two job offers: one in Dubai and one in India. The man, who has six years of experience as a backend developer, currently earns Rs 23 lakh per year in India.

In a viral post made two days ago, he shared the details of both offers and asked: “Am I being lowballed?”

According to his post, the Dubai offer includes a monthly salary of AED 18,000 (over Rs 50 lakh a year before tax). It also covers health insurance for him, office commute, and AED 1,500 annual flight allowance. However, there is no housing allowance or family insurance.

The Redditor further shared that the India offer stands at Rs 33 lakh per annum. It includes a hybrid work model and full health insurance for his family and parents.