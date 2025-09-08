Rs 2-Lakh Kashmir Visit Vs Rs 10-Lakh Switzerland Trip: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Weighs In
Visiting Kashmir is 80% cheaper, and the region is "infinitely more beautiful" than Europe, the Shaadi.com founder.
The Kashmir Valley is often called “India’s Switzerland”, but Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal considers the comparison undermines the unique beauty of the region. During a recent visit with his family, he witnessed firsthand the valley’s pristine nature and the hospitality of locals.
The Shaadi.com founder, on social media, compared the cost difference between a trip to Switzerland and one to Kashmir.
“Luxury trip to Switzerland – 10 lakh rupees. Similar trip to Kashmir – 2 lakh rupees. Infinite beauty in your own country – priceless,” he wrote on X.
Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs
In a post on LinkedIn, he described Switzerland as “pretty, but at times, sterile,” whereas Kashmir is “raw, rustic, ravishing.”
According to him, the region has seen significant economic growth in recent years:
A $35 billion economy growing at over 10% annually.
Tourism is surging from 20 lakh visitors in 2019 to 2.5 crore in 2024.
Booming production of apples, saffron, nuts, and honey.
Anecdotal reports of 2-3x growth in local incomes.
Mittal lamented the undermining of Kashmir’s heritage, saying that even “Cashmere” owes its name to the region, yet the credit, branding, and storytelling are often missing. Local startups like FastBeetle and Bayaan have been working to change that narrative.
The valley has also faced setbacks. The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to a 90% collapse in tourism. Mittal highlighted the unwavering spirit of the locals during his recent visit despite the adversities faced by them.
“The terrorists attacked the very engine of progress, the economy, deliberately and mercilessly. But instead of breaking Kashmiris, it gave them a steely resolve to unite,” he wrote.
“A shopkeeper in Gulmarg pointed to the sky with positivity, ‘Woh dega…he will provide’. Closer to the Line of Control, soldiers, avid Shark Tank India watchers, spoke with pride about Kashmir’s growth & its people (sic),” the seasoned entrepreneur added.
His posts gained traction. A user on X asked whether he was advertising for the state, to which he responded, “Just emotion.”
The entrepreneur said, “Infra in Kashmir is world-class.”
Further clarifying, he wrote, “Did this out of my own feelings for Kashmiri’s .. was not paid anything by anyone.”
Sharing pictures with his family on traditional Shikara boats and jeep tractors, as well as scenic shots of the valley, he encouraged travellers to visit Kashmir. “Switzerland sells perfection. Kashmir is about resilience. Faith in the face of uncertainty. Gratitude even after loss. Go visit. It’s 80% cheaper and infinitely more beautiful than Europe,” he said.