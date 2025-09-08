Rs 2-Lakh Kashmir Visit Vs Rs 10-Lakh Switzerland Trip: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Weighs In

The Kashmir Valley is often called “India’s Switzerland”, but Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal considers the comparison undermines the unique beauty of the region. During a recent visit with his family, he witnessed firsthand the valley’s pristine nature and the hospitality of locals.

The Shaadi.com founder, on social media, compared the cost difference between a trip to Switzerland and one to Kashmir.

“Luxury trip to Switzerland – 10 lakh rupees. Similar trip to Kashmir – 2 lakh rupees. Infinite beauty in your own country – priceless,” he wrote on X.